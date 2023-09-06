GENESEO — Kids are pumping up their bike tires and dusting off their helmets in anticipation for the first “bike bus” of the new school year.
A bike bus is a group of people cycling together, following a specific route and scheduled time that is not for a race or sport. According to Meg Reitz, one of the organizers, the Geneseo bike bus is just another way for kids to get to school.
“They can drive. They can walk. They can bike, They can get on the bus. Here’s another option for you,” said Reitz, who worked with Keith Walters to bring the bike bus idea to Geneseo.
Friday marks the first bike bus of the new 2023-2024 school year for the students of Geneseo Central School District and all are welcome to get involved.
“I mean, how cool would it be to get like see this like train of like 50 kids like going down a safe, separated, multi-use path down (Route) 39 all the way to school,” said Walters with a laugh.
Walters hopes to see the initiative grow to be another way for kids of all ages to get to school.
“I thought it was a really interesting way to promote active transit and to get kids to school by other means than the typical dropoff line. It seems to me like more and more students are being dropped off by personal vehicles today than ever before,” said Walters.
The bike bus initiative began in Oregon with a physical education teacher, according to Walters. The bike bus in Geneseo is the first of its kind in Livingston County.
The Geneseo bike bus route begins at Highland Park on Highland Road about 7:15 a.m. and makes its way across the village, occasionally picking kids up along the way before heading down Route 39 to school. They meet in the afternoon around 2:45 p.m. before making the trek back to the park.
“I feel like we’re on the cusp of creating something — I mean it is already really cool, but if we can get some more people involved it’d be awesome,” said Walters.
Reitz said bicycling to school can improve students’ ability to perform because riding in a car can reduce their ability to pay attention. It also allows kids to get some energy out before school which often allows them to focus better in class, Reitz said.
Not only does the Bike Bus have good benefits for the children according to Reitz, but the trips also have great benefits for parents and the community as well.
“The visual aspect of having a group of kids biking through a town is a great community builder. People slow down, we get people honking at us, they get the buses slowing down and kids are waving out. And we get honks from all the people who are like in cars driving by on their way to school too. The kids just started screaming ‘bike bus, bike bus’ when they’re really feeling it,” said Reitz with a smile. “There’s just a really fun kind of visual aspect of having a group of people outside.”
Creating a group like the bike bus has created a space for the community that is not only about getting their kids to and from school but an environment for movement, friendship, and engagement.
“When you get people out of their cars, you chat with them, you start to see them as people again. And then you care about when you’re in a car and see someone in your way. When it’s a group of kids and you’re waving at them and you know them, it’s like, OK, I guess I’ll go a little slower and they go around. It’s a different sort of feeling, whether you’re in it or outside of it, and so that’s really the people side of this,” said Reitz. “It’s pooling our networks – and that’s what it’s about. I wouldn’t even know that there’s two other kids and other families entering pre-k trying to figure this out. And so that’s sort of like when I think of third space. It’s a sort of collision space. It’s time to chat and learn about things and get to know people.”
When it comes to Geneseo as a location suitable for a bike bus, Walters and Reitz said that the local infrastructure needs work. Part of that work comes from the community not just construction.
Reitz works at SUNY Geneseo and her husband grew up in Geneseo. She said that there is always a lot of talk about what Geneseo looked like in the 1960s and 1970s and how that independence and community dynamic has shifted through the years.
“When parents are relied upon as transporters, there’s a big emotional burden on them, too, and the kids lose the independence that they’d get from being able to wander around and explore,” said Reitz.
Walters met Reitz working at SUNY Geneseo, and through their love of the outdoors and bicycling they started the bike bus. They both are also co-chair of Geneseo Trail Town Committee.
“I want to see safe routes and safe options available for our kids to get to school. Without having to rely on a personal vehicle or on a parent to take them, because I think there is a really valuable element in giving kids that autonomy that I feel like I had when I was a kid,” said Walters. “With all the urban sprawl and necessity of this sprawling car infrastructure. I feel like we’ve sort of let down kids in a way. It’s like, well, why don’t kids play outside anymore? It’s because it’s not safe.”
Although Walters is a trustee on the Geneseo Village Board he said that he got into the advocacy of this infrastructure as a private citizen.
“It’s only been enhanced since I’ve joined the board because now I have a voice at the table to represent those who would choose to walk or bike, or use any sort of mobility device around town,” said Walters.
Walters and Reitz hope more kids and parents in Geneseo will get involved with the bike bus. Any donations of old bikes, helmets, and the like are appreciated according to Reitz, especially if there are kids who’d like to join the bike bus but may not have access to do so.
Parent or teacher volunteers who would like to join are also welcome.
“I’d like to grow it to a point where it becomes sort of an example, like a case study for other towns in Livingston County, and maybe even like the greater GLOW region,” said Walters. “Maybe it inspires another school district to take up a bike bus, and then who knows, like baby steps, maybe that inspires somebody to advocate for safer infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists. I want to do this for years and years and years, and eventually, when my kids are on their own bikes and off of their training wheels, I hope they get to bike to school. I’d like to see this turn into a bigger movement and be a good example for what else is possible.”
For more information reach out to the Geneseo bike bus at the Instagram @geneseobikebus.