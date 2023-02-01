OAKFIELD — Don your bikini and hop on your snowmobile. Saturday is the 9th annual Bikini Rally for the Pink Fund as the annual event returns.
Jane Chaddock and Dawn Clark started the Bikini Rally nine years ago as a fundraiser for the snowmobile club and also give to a charity.
“No one undergoing breast cancer treatment should ever have to choose between getting medical care or paying their household bills,” Chaddock said. “Sadly, treatment costs, coupled with income loss, force them into hard decisions. The financial side can be just as devastating as the medical side. That’s why there’s the Pink Fund.”
The Pink Fund is a non-profit organization that pays 90 days of non-medical expenses for those in active breast cancer treatment.
“The Bikini Rally is an event combining the passion for snowmobiling and the ability to help women and men diagnosed with Breast Cancer. We will ride six laps this year in our bathing suits in February,” Chaddock said. “We also do a Warrior Ride before intermission. We will do a small lap with a breast cancer survivor and one can also choose to do a lap in honor of someone that lost the battle.”
There will be 15 to 20 riders and they are hoping to raise $15,000 this year.
The Bikini Rally is at the Genesee Sno Packers located at 102 S. Park St. in Oakfield. Registration is 10-11 a.m., gates open at 11 a.m. and the rally starts at noon.
The Genesee Sno Riders will have their 2023 Calendar available for purchase, event shirts, a basket raffle, 50/50, food and drinks.
