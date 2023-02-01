Bikini Rally returns Saturday

Rider Elaina Marie was at the head of the line at the 6th annual Bikini Rally in 2020 at the Genesee County Fairgrounds. The event has long been dedicated to helping people fighting cancer.

 Mark Gutman/Daily News

OAKFIELD — Don your bikini and hop on your snowmobile. Saturday is the 9th annual Bikini Rally for the Pink Fund as the annual event returns.

Jane Chaddock and Dawn Clark started the Bikini Rally nine years ago as a fundraiser for the snowmobile club and also give to a charity.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1