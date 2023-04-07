Bill would make ‘swatting’ a felony

ALBANY — An upstate Assemblyman is working to find support for a bill he’s introduced that would make “swatting” a felony crime.
The bill comes as school districts across New York State have had days disrupted by dozens of swatting incidents - that have all be found to be hoaxes.
“Swatting” occurs when a person contacts police to falsely report a violent incident or bomb threat, trying to evoke a major police response and create fear and panic.
More than 50 school districts statewide received some sort of threat on Tuesday, with emailed bomb threats sent to a number of northern New York schools and other unspecified threats made to districts in the Southern Tier, Central New York and Long Island.
“I want to reassure parents that their children are safe at school,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul. “Swatting threats are false and intended to cause panic and scare students, teachers and families.”
Hochul said she had directed the New York State Police to investigate the threats, coordinating among all levels of law enforcement to catch the people making them.
“Since the first round of swatting incidents occurred last week, State Police has been working closely with the state Education Department, county leadership and local school boards to provide support and any necessary resources to address these incidents,” she said.
Dozens of similar incidents happened on March 30.
Assemblyman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, has been working to find support for a bill he’s introduced that would make such threats a felony crime. They’re currently only a misdemeanor.
Making threats that illicit a heavy police response is called “swatting,” because they can lead to a response from heavily armed SWAT teams. Across New York state in the last week, dozens of school districts have received some sort of threat, or police received false reports of active shooters at a district school. The response for either case is similar, with schools locked down or evacuated and a heavy police response to the scene.
Gray said he wants to see more penalties for the people making those threats.
“The chaos they create, not just with the people they target but the entire community, it’s much worse than simply making a false report to police about something like vehicle damage, standard falsely reporting an incident charges,” he said.
He said school districts are especially impactful targets because of the fears surrounding school violence, and how common school shootings have become.
“Now you have parents that are nervous, anxiety levels are up,” he said. “You have students and teachers who are anxious, and it just does not make for a good school environment.”
Gray said technology advancements, the complexity of the modern telephone network and easily-anonymized emails have made it harder to track where threats come from, whether they’re authentic or false.
“Whether we station law enforcement and have an officer actually sitting in dispatch to weigh in on calls, but you almost have to have forensic dispatchers now to judge these calls sometimes,” he said. “But at the same time you don’t want to make the wrong call.”
Gray said he began work this week to circulate his proposed law to legislators in Albany. He hasn’t heard back from anyone yet, but said he’s still hopeful to get more supporters.
In a related matter, Democratic Sen. Charles Schumer demanded Wednesday the FBI launch a full investigation into the latest round of incidents and called for more resources to crack down on “swatting.”
Schumer said during an appearance at Brockport Central School that federal authorities need to step up to hold criminals accountable and curb such “attacks.”