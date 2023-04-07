Bill would make ‘swatting’ a felony

ALBANY — An upstate Assemblyman is working to find support for a bill he’s introduced that would make “swatting” a felony crime.

The bill comes as school districts across New York State have had days disrupted by dozens of swatting incidents - that have all be found to be hoaxes.

