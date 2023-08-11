DARIEN – A Binghamton man with a history of thievery was arrested and charged in a series of vehicle thefts in the town, Genesee County sheriff’s investigators said.
Larry L. Keene, 52, was stopped while driving a stolen pickup truck in Pavilion Wednesday. He was taken into custody with incident.
Keene, who was recently taken off parole after serving prison time for thefts in Broome County, was charged with attempted second-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree burglary, third-degree grand larceny, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
He was arraigned and committed to Genesee County Jail without bail because he has two or more previous felony convictions.
The arrest came after an intensive two-day investigation into a series of burglaries and thefts in the town, including the theft of a tractor and two pickup trucks. The thefts happened in the area of Broadway (Route 20) and Sumner roads.
One of the trucks was found parked roadside Tuesday.
On Wednesday, police were told that the second stolen truck was last seen going east on Route 20, the truck Keene was driving when stopped in Pavilion.
Keene is accused of entering “multiple buildings on a residential property, attempting to enter a house and trying to steal a tractor,” investigators said. The tractor was later found abandoned.
Keene has an extensive criminal history, mainly in Broome County.
In 2017 he was arrested on burglary charges and in 2019 was sentenced to two-to-four years in prison.
He was given early release in 2020 but was returned to prison after violating parole.
He was released June 16, 2021 and was on parole until Jan. 19, 2022.
Five months later he was arrested in West Turin, near Lowville, and charged with possessing stolen property.