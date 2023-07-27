WETHERSFIELD — No injuries were reported after a fire which destroyed a tractor-trailer on Tuesday afternoon.
The 2014 Freightliner was eastbound at 1:33 p.m. on Wethersfield Road when it experienced a mechanical failure in its engine compartment, Wyoming County Emergency Services officials said.
The mechanical problem caused a fuel leak which spread to the manifold and ignited, officials said.
The big rig was destroyed by the blaze. About 20 gallons of fuel was also spilled during the blaze.
The tractor-trailer was owned and operated by Monroe Tractor. Firefighters were at the scene for three-and-a-half hours.
Firefighters from North Java and Varysburg responded, along with state police, Wyoming County Emergency Services and state Department of Environmental Conservation personnel, and staff from Monroe Tractor and DMR Recovery.
Cleanup of the spilled fuel is being handled by the state DEC.