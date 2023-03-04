An abandoned vehicle is shown Dec. 25 off Route 98 in Elba. SBA assistance can help eligible residents and businesses trying to recover from the Christmas blizzard.

BATAVIA — The U.S. Small Business Administration will offer federal assistance to area residents and businesses affected by the Christmas blizzard.

The aid was announced this week by Gov. Kathy Hochul. Residents in Genesee, Wyoming, Erie and Niagara counties are among those eligible to apply for low-interest loans to help them recover from the storm.

