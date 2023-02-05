BOCES Tech Academy puts B-B grad on road to success
Isaac Ladley entered the Western New York Tech Academy in 2016. He was a freshman at Byron-Bergen High School and was attracted to the idea of earning an associate’s degree while in high school.
The Tech Academy is an early college program where students can start taking college credit classes as early as ninth grade.
He also knew that if he attended the Tech Academy he was going to get professional development skills that other students were not getting at the time.
Ladley graduated high school in 2019 and continued the program he started for two additional years at Genesee Community College.
When Ladley started at the Tech Academy there were three pathways to choose from: accounting, food processing technology, and supply chain management.
Ladley picked supply chain management because of the different types of potential jobs he could find in this field of work.
As a student at Tech Academy, the biggest lesson he learned was that no matter what you choose to do, you need to work hard for it. He learned the soft skills needed to be successful in any career. The mentorship program at Tech Academy allowed him to develop soft skills and eventually led to a future co-op position at Liberty Pumps.
His favorite memory from the Tech Academy was being presented with the “Professional of the Year” award in front of his peers and business partners of the Tech Academy. Liberty Pumps was present when he was presented with this award.
After graduating high school, he wasn’t finished at the Tech Academy. The Tech Academy extends to two years at Genesee Community College. The college credits he earned while in high school and the pathway program all led to his degree program and concentration. After two years at GCC, he finished an associate in business administration degree with a concentration in supply chain management.
Since he earned college credits while in high school, he was able to space out the rest of his college degree. He was able to take fewer courses during semesters, which allowed him to work more.
During his last semester at GCC, Ladley had to do a co-op to graduate. This is where the benefits of the Tech Academy still come into play. He reached out to Lindsay Warner, a business teacher at the Tech Academy, and she was able to put him into contact with his mentor from high school. the human resources manager at Liberty Pumps.
Through this connection, he was able to find a co-op position in the purchasing department at Liberty Pumps. Ladley worked in this co-op position initially for eight and a half months full-time and paid. From the experience, Ladley realized he wanted to enter his career at a higher level, which would require additional education. He applied to the Rochester Institute of Technology for a bachelor’s degree in supply chain management. “During the application process, I received letters of recommendation to enter the program from past Tech Academy teachers. They continued wanting to help with my continued success. I was also able to get letters of recommendation from the place I worked while I was at GCC. Thanks to the community of people, I have been surrounded with, I was successfully accepted into RIT where I am currently two semesters away from completing my degree,” said Ladley.
Ladley is majoring in supply chain management with a minor in business analytics. Students at RIT also take an immersion, which is three classes in a specific area of study. His immersion at RIT is in “Principles of Computing.”
Ladley is still working at Liberty Pumps with the goal of managing all of Liberty’s suppliers one day as a supply chain manager.
This story includes information provided by Lyndsay Herkimer, public information specialist for Genesee Valley BOCES.