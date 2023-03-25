Bonarigo is commencement speaker

Benjamin J. Bonarigo Sr.

BATAVIA — Benjamin J. Bonarigo Sr., Esq. will be the 55th commencement speaker for the Genesee Community College’s graduating class of 2023.

Bonarigo is a former trustee of GCC and a first-generation college graduate. He will share his experiences and insights with the graduates during the ceremony which will take place 1 p.m. May 20 in the Richard C. Call Arena.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1