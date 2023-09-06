Borello pitches turbine bill

JAMESTOWN — Sate Sen. George Borrello has introduced legislation mandating that New York City, the largest consumer of energy in the state and the most fossil fuel dependent, accept turbine installations at a rate equal to that of upstate New York.
“New York State’s leadership has expressed a commitment to making the state the most progressive in the country in its energy policy and conversion to renewables,” Borello, R-Sunset Bay, said in a news release. “To clear the path for their agenda, they have trampled on the state’s constitutional home rule doctrine, forcing upstate localities to accept industrial wind turbine installations even when local officials and residents are fiercely opposed.”
The legislation would prohibit the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment from granting a certificate for the construction of an industrial wind turbine within New York State unless a certificate for a wind turbine within New York City was also issued.
Borrello said upstate New York’s energy generation is already more than 90 percent emission-free, thanks to hydropower and nuclear resources. In contrast, New York City’s energy production is largely dependent on fossil fuels.
“New York’s transition to renewable energy is going to require great sacrifices and higher costs,” he said. “Those burdens shouldn’t fall disproportionately on the shoulders of upstate and Long Island residents. This measure is aimed at ensuring all regions of the state bear their fair share of the difficulties that will accompany this transition.”