BATAVIA — State Sen. George Borrello has announced that Genesee County resident Gregg Torrey has joined his district staff to provide constituent support and assistance to Genesee and Wyoming county residents.
Torrey’s professional background encompasses both the public and private sectors. He is a commercial real estate broker and licensed real estate appraiser as well as a Genesee County legislator.
He also serves as a member of the Board of Directors for the Genesee Gateway Local Development Corporation and is a graduate of the New York State Association of Counties County Government Institute.
The latter is an educational collaboration between NYSAC and Cornell University to provide training to county leaders.
“It is vital that we have a strong presence in Genesee and Wyoming counties which have expanded the 57th District into one of the largest in the state. We are grateful that Gregg Torrey has joined our team to help lead our operations in this region and provide constituent services and assistance,” said Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, in a news release. “With deep roots in the area and his valuable experience as a local elected official, Gregg is the ideal individual to build our outreach and engagement efforts in this new portion of the district.”
Office hours will include:
n Batavia — Noon to 4 p.m. Mondays or by appointment at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County, 420 East Main St. Call (585) 507-8139 for more information.
n Warsaw — 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays or by appointment at the county Government Center, 143 North Main St. Call (585) 786-5048 for more information.
