State Senator Borrello announces office hours

Sen. George Borrello

BATAVIA — State Sen. George Borrello has announced that Genesee County resident Gregg Torrey has joined his district staff to provide constituent support and assistance to Genesee and Wyoming county residents.

Torrey’s professional background encompasses both the public and private sectors. He is a commercial real estate broker and licensed real estate appraiser as well as a Genesee County legislator.

