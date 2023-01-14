Area lawmakers criticize pay raises

State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay

ALBANY — State Sen. George Borrello has been named as the new chair of their campaign committee for the upcoming election cycle, the New York State Senate Republicans announced Thursday.

State Sen. Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, selected Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, to succeed Senator Pam Helming, who has led the campaign committee as chairwoman since July 2020.

