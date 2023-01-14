ALBANY — State Sen. George Borrello has been named as the new chair of their campaign committee for the upcoming election cycle, the New York State Senate Republicans announced Thursday.
State Sen. Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, selected Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, to succeed Senator Pam Helming, who has led the campaign committee as chairwoman since July 2020.
Borrello’s district includes Genesee and Wyoming counties.
“I want to thank Sen. George Borrello for stepping into this role to help us grow the Senate Republican Conference,” Ortr, the senate Republican leader, said in a news release. “An effective campaign committee is critical to our goal of electing Republican senators who will fight to make New York safer and more affordable, and help end one-party rule in Albany. I am confident Senator Borrello has the energy and leadership skills necessary to strengthen our political operation heading into 2024 and compete in every corner of this state.”
“It is an honor to have the opportunity to Chair the Senate Republican Campaign Committee,” Borrello said. “I am grateful to Leader Ortt for the opportunity and commend Senator Helming for her leadership the past several years.
“This past election proved that the Republican Party can compete and win in every region of the state,” he continued. “I am excited to get to work recruiting top-tier candidates and developing the resources, relationships and alliances that will help us end one-party domination of our state government.”
