BATAVIA — Students at Pavilion Central School had the chance to talk to state Sen. George Borrello when he made the school part of a recent visit to the GLOW region.
Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, representing the 57th District, visited Pavilion Central School last week. His visit included speaking to touring the building and meeting with students in The Center, AP Government Politics students, meeting with CTE programs such as FACS and agriculture and business, and AP Computer Coding students.
Philip Kramer, a senior in the government class, asked Borrello what it was like being a ranking member on a committee, since he’s a minority-party member of the Senate Agriculture & Food Committee.
“It’s an important role because oftentimes, particularly on agriculture, we have not a lot of folks on the other side of the aisle that represent a lot of businesses,” Borrello said. “I, on the other hand, probably have more farms and agri-businesses in my district than any other senator in the state. I take the role of the minority ranking member seriously because I bring a lot of perspective that my colleagues on the other side of the aisle, the majority, don’t get.”
However, Borrello said he has a great bipartisan working relationship with Senate Agriculture & Food Committee Chair Michelle Hinchey.
“We’ve done a lot of good things together, including a ground-breaking bill, the Nourish New York bill,” he said.
The state Department of Agriculture and Markets says Nourish New York helps people who are food insecure to access the nourishment that they need, while providing a market for farmers to sell their products.
“Without going into all the detail, (it) was huge for the farmers all across New York state and for food banks as well and for people who suffer food insecurity as well,” the senator said of the program. “Being the ranking minority member, working cooperatively really brought that about. Being able to bring the practical side of things, which they (Senate colleagues) don’t necessarily see from their constituents, to the table is an important part of that.”
Kramer asked Borrello, a former Chautauqua County legislator and county executive, how running for office at the county level compares to running the state level. The senator said it’s so much better to run at the county level.
“I spent 10 years in county government, as a county legislator and county executive. Most counties don’t have a county executive,” he said. “At the county level, you deal with things that are, I would say, just closer to the practical side of what people want from government.”
In county government, elected officials are concerned about roads, bridges, plowing snow in the winter, economic development issues.
“Not that we aren’t at the state level, but the practical application ... the people that are actually executing all those basic needs, like infrastructure, are done at the county level,” he said. “It’s important work and to have to deal with the nonsense that comes down from Albany makes it more difficult for them to do their job.”
Borrello said when he was in county government, 85 cents of every dollar the county collected in property taxes, covered unfunded state mandates.
“Imagine if you’re a business owner and you have a budget to work with, and 85 cents of every dollar that you collect, you don’t have control over,” he said. “That makes it a real challenge in county government. I have a lot of sympathy for what goes on at the local level because I lived it for 10 years and I understand the challenges.”
While local candidates are more concerned with local issues when they run, candidates at the state level are concerned more with statewide and national issues, and how they affect the candidate’s constituents, Borrello said.
Senior Chyanne Isaman said she’s seen that Borrello doesn’t support state mandates that include unrealistic timing.
“You also mention that you support safe energy. I was wondering ... what you view as that (safe energy) and maybe what’s something you’re working on to provide that without these methods?” she said.
Borrello spoke about the state Climate Action Council (CAC) and what he says is its rush to electrify everything. The state says the Climate Action Council is a 22-member appointed body that has prepared a plan to serve as the road map to achieve the state’s clean energy and climate goals.
“It’s not practical because there’s no real cost analysis,” he said. Borrello said he did an op/ed article last year and described a 10-point plan to better achieve electrification.
“It involves a smarter transition, using natural gas as a bridge fuel. It involves investing in safe nuclear power, because without that ... no place in the world has been able to successfully convert to renewable energy — clean energy — without using nuclear power as their base,” he said. “New York state is No. 3 (in the nation) in hydroelectric production ... and yet, we’re not doing enough to improve and enhance and advance hydroelectric power.”
Student Evan Sidhu asked Borrello how he balances being a politician with other aspects of his life. Borrello founded his own company, Top-Shelf Marketing, in his early 20s and eventually merged it with another company, where he spent 20 years in executive management.
“I take this job very seriously and, fortunately, I have a wonderful wife that runs the businesses most of the time,” he said. “My role is more ... on the marketing and promotion side of things. On the personal side of things, I enjoy doing this job (being a senator). If you love what you do, it’s not so much of a chore. I’ve met people I’ve never met. I’ve been to places I would have never been to were it not for this job.”