BATAVIA — Students at Pavilion Central School had the chance to talk to state Sen. George Borrello when he made the school part of a recent visit to the GLOW region.

Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, representing the 57th District, visited Pavilion Central School last week. His visit included speaking to touring the building and meeting with students in The Center, AP Government Politics students, meeting with CTE programs such as FACS and agriculture and business, and AP Computer Coding students.

