Borrello seeks changes to Nourish NY program

State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, and others are calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to save the Nourish NY farm-to-food-bank program.
Borrello, at a recent press conference in Chautauqua County, said bureaucratic mismanagement has left funding in limbo and is creating a crisis among farmers and food banks. He was joined by Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, and Andy Goodell, R-Chautauqua, were joined by representatives from Chautauqua County’s human services community at the Aug. 22 event.
Borrello is seeking an amendment to the agriculture and markets law that would establish Nourish New York as a standalone program.
The program, established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, provides funding to food banks and emergency providers to purchase New York state grown and produced products, and then redistribute those products to partners such as food pantries, meal programs and shelters, or directly to families through Pop Up or Mobile Pantry distributions. The program gave producers an outlet to sell their food when customers such as schools and larger institutions shut down due to the pandemic.
Funding for the Nourish NY program was previously allocated through the Department of Agriculture and Markets, but that funding has recently been taken over by the Department of Health. The health department added the $50 million allocated to Nourish NY into a $36.6 million Hunger Prevention Nutrition Assistance Program.
The change has created inconsistencies, delays and confusion, Tague said.
“Since it became a law, it has been improving the lives of food insecure New Yorkers and our state’s hardworking farmers. That is why I was concerned when I learned a state administrative decision to merge the funding for Nourish with that of another state program resulted in a significant loss of Nourish NY funds for our regional food banks,” Tague said.
Borrello said the programs each have a separate intent, each has a stand-alone appropriation, and each has different programmatic parameters; and the application for and methodology used to determine awards for the Nourish NY program appears to be flawed.
“The bottom line is that this botched process by DoH has resulted in significant Nourish NY funding cuts to regional food banks and their food pantries and new hardships for the farmers who planned this year’s crop and livestock investments based on anticipated Nourish NY sales, which aren’t happening due to the funding obstacles,” Borrello said. “There is no reason for this.”
Borrello is co-sponsoring Senate Bill 7533A, which would undo the changes and restore Nourish NY to a stand-alone program.
Chief Operating and Financial Officer for Foodlink, Inc., Terra Keller noted Foodlink, whose mission is to leverage the power of food to end hunger and build healthier communities, has not been directly affected by a lack of funding at this time, but the Nouriah New York program is a crucial component in the success of food distribution and availability for residents.
“Foodlink has spent the last three years working with food hubs and farmers to purchase produce boxes, dairy boxes and lean meats, making them available to our network. As the need continues to increase, it is an important stream of funding. We are able to get local, fresh, healthy food to those in need. It has been built into our operations and if we were to lose funding we would have to fundraise or apply for other grants to subsidize these efforts because its food our network has come to appreciate and need,” said Keller.
Though Foodlink is not currently affected by the changes and their funding amount has remained the same as in years past, Keller noted they did hear about other food banks receiving different funding amounts.
“Foodlink receives millions of dollars through the Nourish NY program, and that is used to purchase fresh produce, dairy and meat for our network of members. There is a small percentage of the funds that Foodlink uses to fund the staff that run the program, keep fuel in our trucks and electricity to refrigerate the products we purchase. Eighty-five percent of the funding we receive is spent on New York STate farmers, food hubs and producers and then delivered to our partners,” said Keller.
According to the state Department of Agriculture & Markets, New York State’s Nourish New York Initiative has been a lifeline for families and farmers who have been struggling with changes brought on by COVID-19. This program helps people gain access to the nourishment they need while providing a market for farmers to sell their products.
For more information about Nourish New York, visit https://agriculture.ny.gov/NourishNY.