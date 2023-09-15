ALBANY — State Sen. George Borrello has sent a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul urging her to exempt high school trap shooting teams from the new state law requiring a background check each time ammunition is transferred from a team coach to a student-athlete.
Executive Law 228 requires state police to conduct New York State National Instant Criminal Background Checks for all firearm and ammunition purchases or transfers statewide..
High school trap team coaches, registered as “ammunition keepers” with the state police for their teams, typically buy shotgun ammunition in bulk and then give it to student-athletes during practice and competition.
The coach/ammunition keepers received letters several weeks ago from Hochul and Acting State Police Superintendent Steven Nigrelli requiring them to register with NYSNICS and establish a method of payment to cover the cost of the background checks. New York State is charging $9 for each firearm transfer and $2.50 for each transfer of ammunition.
“This is about protecting a program that is an essential part of hunter and firearm safety education,” Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, said in a news release. “More than 2,500 student-athletes representing 144 high school clay target teams participate in the NYS High School Clay Target League. Requiring a NICS check each time a coach gives a team member a box of ammunition is ridiculous and unworkable.”
“These teams have a perfect safety record,” he continued. “Not one student has been injured during practice or competition since the league started in 2001. Not one. Think about that.”
All student athletes in the NYS High School Clay Target League must complete a firearm safety certification before participation. Team members, most between the ages of 13 and 17, are unable to purchase shotgun ammunition themselves. They participate on the teams with a signed permission slip from their parent/guardian.
Executive Law 228 will also affect sone adult trap, skeet leagues.