BATAVIA — In an informational meeting that became heated at one point, Country Meadows residents brought concerns to the town Planning Board about a proposal to add 75 double-wide homes.
Glenn Thornton of Thornton Engineering, the engineering firm on the Country Meadows manufactured home community proposed project, said the existing mobile home community consists of 75 acres of land on Clinton Street Road. There is a 30-acre development area where Cook Properties, property owner, proposes adding 75 new residential lots. The proposed expansion is right next to the area that has mobile homes on it. The proposal includes new roads, referred to on the drawings as Briarwood Terrace Extension and Road A.
“Density within this 30-acre development parcel will be 2.5 homes per acre, will result in about 3.4 homes per acre. When all is said and done, the 178 existing homes and the 75 new homes will result in about 3.4 homes per acre,” he said. “We’re developing these areas with stormwater management areas — the new streets, the lots. We’re trying to leave as much vegetation as possible.”
Planning Board Chair Kathy Jasinski said Tuesday night’s meeting was not an official meeting. The board did not make any decisions or take action on anything that evening.
A number of residents spoke without identifying themselves during the meeting. Most of them said the existing park at Country Meadows is in poor condition, mentioning potholes in the roads in the park and the lack of sidewalks, leading to children playing in the road.
“I’d like to know the cost of these mobiles — what they’re going to cost to put in,” said one woman, who identified herself after the meeting as Judy Schildwaster. “What are you going to charge for lot rent? Are you putting sidewalks in here?”
Schildwaster, who has lived at Country Meadows since 1990, said she was concerned that when Cook Properties tries to sell the 75 homes proposed for the expansion, will people want to pay what Cook Properties Managing General Partner & CEO Jeffrey Cook is asking for for a home once they travel through the existing park and see what hasn’t been maintained so far.
“I’m sure they’re going to be a high-cost mobile home. Some of us can’t afford those mobiles. That’s why we’re at where we’re at,” another woman said.
Thornton said engineers aren’t proposing sidewalks.
“It will not be age restricted, but we don’t propose sidewalks along one side of the street or the other side of the street,” he said.
As to the cost to buy a double-wide home if they’re constructed, Cook said the cost range would be $75,000 to $100,000. There will be lot rent charged as well.
“The lot rent’s probably going to be in the low $500s,” he said.
One man said Cook Properties had raised lot rent 6%.
“Did you put $100,000 into the park last year?” he asked, rhetorically.
Cook said the state caps lot rent increases at 6%.
At that point, multiple residents began talking and/or at the same time, with the man who asked about the 6% increase saying how ridiculous the pothole situation is at Country Meadows. Cook turned to the board, saying he was not going to be part of that kind of a discussion. The man in the audience then cursed a couple of times. Jasinski asked for people to be respectful.
“One person at a time, please,” she said.
“Yeah, like they respect us,” the man said, referring to project representatives.
Jasinski said, “No, please, (be respectful) just for our meeting. You can take it outside later if you want. Here, we do it one (speaker) at a time.”
When things quieted down, Cook said prospective buyers would come from the local area.
“We need more housing at this level,” he said.
Lori Green said, “You guys want to put all this in, but what about the rest of the park? I’ve been here 14 years. It’s a shambles in some areas.”
The trees are way overgrown, she said.
“They keep saying they’re going to get to them, they’re going to get to them, but nobody’s gotten to them,” she said. She noted the developers were talking about expansion when there are current problems to deal with.
“We continue to do work every year,” Cook said.
Residents asked where work is being done.
“We did work on the roads last year. We did trees last year,” Cook said.
The man who spoke earlier said the stop sign on the road he lives on is bent to such a degree that you can’t read it. He offered to go with Cook to show him.
“Sir, if you can’t be quiet ... Everyone else is being respectful,” Cook said, suggesting to the man that maybe the man needed to go outside.
“Maybe I should. Who’s going to take me out there? You?” the man replied to Cook.
The residents and Cook Properties continued to disagree on whether the company has done any work to maintain the current Country Meadows.
“You want to do the new development. Why has nothing been addressed yet?” Green asked. “I’ve been here 13, going on 14 years. The potholes have been there since I’ve been there and they’re just getting (to be) like craters. They’ve been cold-patched, that I know of, once in the past year.”
Cook said, “And they will be cold-patched again.”
He addressed one man’s question about whether lot rent would be raised by 6% again next year.
“Are we going to be assuming that it’s a step program, that every year, you’re going to be doing another increase?” the man had asked.
“As long as our expenses go up, they’re going to have to raise the rent,” Cook said. “We don’t have a choice. New York state caps it at 6%.”
Thornton noted that at a meeting last year, there was a lot of concern about the visual impact the project would have on Stringham Drive.
“What we’ve added is a staggered row of Evergreen trees. When they’re being planted, they grow fast. They’re red pines,” he said. “We’re also proposing to leave the vegetation between the new plantings and the homes.”
Thornton said the new homes have to be at least 100 feet from the existing homes on Stringham Drive.
“We’ve tried for buying adequate screening from the properties to the west. Properties to the east and the existing manufactured homes, we’re not proposing any additional screening over here. It will all be served with public utilities. We’ll expand the water mains with the sanitary sewers out to serve these properties, so there will be no onsite wastewater treatment systems or wells. There will be underground gas, underground electric.”
Thornton said there would be a minimal amount of street lighting put in as part of the project.
“Each home could have a yard light. They would obviously have lights above the entry doors. Lighting at night time is never a problem,” he said.
Thornton said engineers don’t want traffic exiting the expanded park onto Stringham Drive.
“They will use College View Drive. I know the town has a traffic consultant that’s looked at the traffic generated by this mobile home park. We did as well,” he said. “The amount of traffic generated by 75 new homes will be insignificant entering and exiting from Clinton Street Road. We will not have any traffic concerns at this driveway intersection (at Clinton Street Road) or other ones.”
Planning Board members said there will be more meetings as the process goes along that people may attend. There is time set aside on agendas for them to speak.