OAKFIELD — The kids were ready to roll when it was time for the first Labor Daze Box Car Derby to get going this morning on Drake Street.
The first two youngsters to go, in Labor Daze’s first derby, were Ceili Finn, 8, and Mason Schramm, 8.
Ceili, said it felt great going down the hill in her first derby race.
“It was fun,” she said. Ceili also said she was looking forward to going again.
She nodded her head enthusiastically when asked if she was excited to race again this afternoon.
Ceili said she raced the previous weekend during Batavia’s derby event on Ellicott Avenue.
“I think I’m going to do more,” she said.
Mason said his race went fine, also. He said today’s event was his first derby race.
“I wasn’t really nervous, I was just excited,” he said.
Elias Pamer’s family was waiting for him at the top of the hill after he had just finished his first race on Drake Street. Elias, 9, was in his second derby event, having also participated at the Aug. 26 derby in Batavia. The 9-year-old raced twice in Batavia and won his race in Oakfield.
“He won this one, so, of course, he’s liking this better,” said Elias’ grandfather, Lonnie Patnode, with a laugh.
Patnode said he and his grandson built the car together.
“We had about a week into doing all the paint and we had about a day getting it all assembled,” Patnode said.
The car had the number 7 on it and also featured green and blue — colors Patnode said Elias wanted.
“We tried to do the changing-color paint, but it didn’t work,” Elias said.
Elias’ grandfather explained that they originally tried using a paint that would change colors in the sun.
“It kept running and we didn’t have luck with it, so we had to strip the whole thing down and redo it,” Patnode said. “Those (green and blue) are the colors he likes.”
The two of them worked on the car about three weeks before the derby race in Batavia.
The 9-year-old was going to have at least two more races today after winning the first one.
“We haven’t looked at the board yet. We’re going to look at the board and see when his next race is,” Patnode said.
Oakfield Betterment Committee Vice President Scott D’Alba said the race covered about 900 feet.
“It’s a good distance,” D’Alba said.
The derby is a double-elimination event.
“There’s a second chance. If they lose the first time, they go into the second-chance side of the bracket,” he said. “There’s a chance they could still work their way to the finals.”
D’Alba told the racers and their families the planners looked at the derby as an old-fashioned event that would fit in with the Labor Daze Festival. The first-place trophy is named in memory of Scott D’Alba’s mother, Sue, a founding member of the Oakfield Betterment Committee.
The racing wasn’t necessarily just for the kids, though. Adults who wanted to could give racing down the hill on Drake Street a try for a $5 charge. The derby would hold adult races intermittently throughout the day, D’Alba said.
“We do have a Genesee County sheriff’s car and we also have a car that was a Batavia police car last week,” he said. “At some point during the day, we’re going to have a first responders race and have a little grudge match between the Sheriff’s Department and the Police Department.”