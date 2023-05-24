BATAVIA — The Batavia Business Improvement District (BID) Boxcar Derby may be three months away, but registration will be in a little over a week.
Registration will be from 5-7 p.m. June 2 at the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena on Evans Street, during the county Youth Bureau Family Game Night. It will be first-come, first-served. There are 48 spots available for racers this year, double the number of entries last year’s derby had.
If there are spots available after the June 2 registration, there will be another registration from 10 a.m. to noon June 3 at Adam Miller Toy & Bicycle. The cost to register is $20, which covers boxcar kits, paint for the cars, the entry into the race, a T-shirt for the race and pizza for the racers on race day.
“We know it’s gotten more popular. Everybody who did it last year wants to do it again. More people want to do it. We only have 48 spots this year,” Genesee County Economic Development Center Senior Director of Marketing and Communications Jim Krencik. That is double the number of spots in last year’s derby. The registration will be done in-person.”
Krencik said one of the box cars will be at the arena that night so people can see it.
The derby will be Aug. 26 on Ellicott Avenue. The cars will be made from a new-model kit. Kids ages 7-10 and 11-13 will participate.
On Aug. 26, The road will be closed at Washington Avenue the day of the race, with hay bales set up to stop the cars at the end of the race. There will be two championship races, one for each age group. Check in is at 7:45 a.m. and races start at 8:30 a.m. with the 11–13-year-old group going first.