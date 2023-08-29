OAKFIELD — Things are coming together at Triangle Park as Labor Daze Music & Food Festival — and a first-time Labor Daze Box Car Derby event for Oakfield — await area residents this weekend.
“Things are looking good. We have 26 kids signed up for our boxcar derby,” Boxcar Derby Committee Chairperson Scott D’Alba. D’Alba is also one of the vice presidents of the Oakfield Betterment Committee. “I have 14 in the Stock Division, which is 7-to-10-year-olds, and I have 12 in the Super Stock Division, which is 11-13-year-olds.
D’Alba said a few kids from Batavia decided to sign up after the Boxcar Derby held Saturday on Ellicott Avenue in the city,
“It worked out really well, I think 26 is a good number for a town our size, It being our first year, this gives us room.” he said. “I think we’re happy with where we’re at.”
The derby will start at 11 a.m. Saturday following a 10 a.m. check-in. It will take place on Drake Street.
“The community seems to be very, very excited about this event. They’re looking forward to it. I think we can only grow from here,” he said. “People thought it was a good idea because they thought a boxcar derby is an old-fashioned kind of event. It fits in well with the Labor Daze theme. We’ve always been an old-style festival. We like to stay traditional.”
D’Alba said his brother, Joel, helped with organizing the derby, as did Betterment Committee board member Chris Marcott.
Organizers held a workshop Sunday afternoon, during which they handed the cars out to the kids.
“We are going to show then how to take the shell off, how to make sure their back axle is square. We will show them how to put the shell back on and put the wheels on the cars as well. They have that ability to personalize it,” he said. The kids could also personalized the sides of their cars by adding their names to then,
That’s part of the reason the Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) got involved, Scott D’Alba said.
“They’re looking to foster (student interest in) the trades and we’re looking to help with that.”
Crazy Cheap Cars in Oakfield sponsors Labor Daze and is one of the derby sponsors, he said.
“The place finishers — we’re going to have trophies for first, second and third, and all the kids that participate, we’re going to give a medal,” he said. “We’re obviously looking for people to come out and support these kids. We do have a lot going on at the festival this year.“
The schedule for Labor Daze itself is as follows:
The Labor Daze Music Music & Food Festival lineup is:
Saturday
n 5K Run/Walk, 9 a.m.
n Dance Images, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
n Box Car Derby, 11 a.m.
n Batavia Players, 12-1 p.m.
n Kiddy Fun Day, 12-4 p.m.
n Skycats, 1-4 p,m,
n Hazzard County, 4-7 p,m.
n Dave Viterna Group, 7-10 p.m.
Sunday
n Christian Music Hour, 9-10 a.m.
n Church Service, 10-11 a.m.
n Craft Show, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
n Russ Peters Group, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
n Songbirds, 12:30-3:30 p.m.
n Dark Horse Run, 3:30-6:30 p.m.
n Nerds Gone Wild, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
n Fireworks
Monday
n Parade, 10 a.m.
n Craft Show, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
n Batavia Swing Band, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
n Exit 13, 1-4 p.m.
n Public Water Supply, 4-7 p.m.
n The Floyd Concept, 7-10 p.m.