BATAVIA — A year later, Brad Pit has found a home.
It was in early May 2022 that city of Batavia police officers entered an apartment on Bank Street after a neighbor called to report that two dogs had been abandoned.
Police found two dogs confined to crates with no food or water. They also found a bird in its cage.
One of the dogs was in such poor shape it had to be euthanized. The other dog and the bird were turned over to Genesee County Animal Shelter.
On May 17 two people,
Andrew A. Searight, 36, and Jerrtonia A. Scarbrough, 25, were arrested and charged with felony counts of animal cruelty.
Volunteers for Animals cared for Brad and the bird as the court case against the couple plodded through the courts.
The couple was later indicted by a Genesee County grand jury and in January both pleaded guilty to two counts of animal cruelty. Searight and Scarbrough were placed on one year of strict probation.
If successful, both would be allowed to plead to a lesser charge and avoid state prison.
Brad Pit, meanwhile, was well-taken care of at the shelter.
“He was offered frequent and small feedings, bathed and given lots of TLC,” a Friday post on VFA’s Facebook page said. “He was named Brad Pit because of his movie star looks!
Brad eventually gained weight but had battles with skin infections and urinary tract infections.
“Brad was very popular and well loved by everyone at the shelter,” the post says. “He was a survivor and everyone was determined to give him the best life.”
Brad could not be adopted until the court case was settled.
Searight and Scarbrough signed the dog over to the shelter after their plea. Brad was immediately neutered and put up for adoption.
“Brad was adopted by a wonderful family and is now living the life he always deserved,” the shelter wrote.
And the bird found locked in its cage?
It was signed over and adopted as well.