WARSAW — Citing a decline in demand, the financially-challenged Wyoming County Community Health System has announced it’s suspending its obstetrics program.

The number of births at WCCHS has declined for many years and now is at the point where maintaining a rural obstetrics program in the area presents quality of care and unsustainable financial challenges for Wyoming County, hospital officials said in a news release issued Wednesday evening.

