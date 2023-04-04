BERGEN — For years a local family ran the Bergen Easter Egg Hunt. This year the Bergen Business Civic Association took the reins.
“We’re very excited,” said BBCA president Trish Plucknett during the Saturday event. “We did a lot of marketing, but weren’t sure how it would turn out.”
Hundreds of children of all ages showed up with their families. Before the Easter Egg Hunt — in which 3,000 eggs were nestled in the lawn at Hickory Park — there were activities for families to enjoy at the Sage Pavilion.
They could make their own Easter bag, guess how many M&Ms were in a jar, take photos with the Easter Bunny, and work on egg baskets.
“They did a fantastic job,” said Sandy Owen, who was with her partner, Colby, and children. The couple was happy to have activities for them to do in person and for a nice spring day where the temperatures reached past 60 degrees.
The BBCA provided 25 lunches consisting of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for the kids. By 12:30 p.m. only six were left.
Around 12:45 p.m., the Easter Bunny began leading families to the park. There were three age groups: 4 and under, 5-7, and 8 and over.
Each child could get 10 eggs, and each age group had four golden tickets hidden inside for a prize. All other eggs had candy such as Kit-Kats hidden inside.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.