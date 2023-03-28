ROCHESTER — A Brooklyn man has pleaded guilty to defrauding Wegmans customers on the store’s website.
Maurice Sheftall, 24, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Charles J. Siragusa to fraud and related activity in connection with computers. He was then sentenced to three years’ probation and pay $41,441 in restitution.
Sheftall obtained the customer credentials — including logins and passwords — of more than 50 people who had accounts on www.wegmans.com in January 2021. He then logged into the accounts and changed passwords and e-mail contact information, locking each customer out of his or her account.
Sheftall then used the customers’ saved credit card information, without their knowledge, to order groceries, which were delivered to him and his associates. He made about 25 fraudulent purchases until July 25, 2021.
The purchases totaled $9,297.05. But the actual losses amounted to $41,441, to include reimbursement to customers,; the purchase of credit monitoring for affected victims; and the purchase of dark web monitoring to determine where and how Sheftall obtained the customer account information he used to access the accounts.
