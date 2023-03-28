Guilty plea in Wegmans fraud

ROCHESTER — A Brooklyn man has pleaded guilty to defrauding Wegmans customers on the store’s website.

Maurice Sheftall, 24, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Charles J. Siragusa to fraud and related activity in connection with computers. He was then sentenced to three years’ probation and pay $41,441 in restitution.

