With a state budget for 2023-24 adopted Tuesday, the members of the Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation (WROTB) Board of Directors are being terminated and the board voting system will change.
In the future, the board will still be made up of 17 members, one from each of 15 counties and one each from the cities of Buffalo and Rochester. Voting power will be different, though. The Buffalo News reports the board representative of Erie County will have 24 votes. Monroe County’s representative 20, Buffalo’s 10 and Rochester’s eight. The representative of Niagara County also has eight votes; Chautauqua, five; Oswego, four; Steuben, Wayne, Cattaraugus and Cayuga, three; Livingston and Genesee, two; Wyoming, Orleans, Seneca and Schuyler, just one. The commissioners will serve four-year terms.
Locally, Genesee County Legislature Chairwoman Rochelle Stein said the bill that passed in the budget has yet to be reviewed by County Attorney James Wujcik.
“Once the details are known, we will comply with all aspects of it,” she told The Daily News. “We are concerned about the lack of local county input on the Board of Directors to maintain the level of importance of our ownership share, of course.”
Stein said the county didn’t anticipate all the directors being removed. The director representing Genesee County was Richard E. Siebert. Board Vice Chair Edward F. Morgan represented Orleans County, Susan May, Wyoming County and Thomas P. Wamp, Livingston County.
“The negotiating of the state budget with policy inserted by three persons left us in the dark on this section of the bill,” Stein said. “The impact on the weighted voting demonstrates that the three state budget negotiators do not have confidence in WNY ROTB (Western New York Regional Off-Track Betting). The organization has been returning higher amounts to member counties, now our county will have less voice in the future of WROTB and the growth path set forward.”
The county will learn more as more details emerge from the state budget, she said.
“We, in Genesee County, as the host site are hopeful that the Downs (Batavia Downs) continues to be a viable career path for many of our residents and full racing season is made available to our vibrant and robust racing community,” she said.
Democratic state Sen. Tim Kennedy of Buffalo, who last year introduced several bills seeking to reform WROTB, told The Buffalo News, “This is a big victory for the people of Western New York. We are rooting out corruption, and we are removing a board that demonstrated a blatant disregard for the public good. We are looking to ensure that there is a fresh voice with representation that is going to empower the people of the Western New York region that OTB represents.”
Audits released in September 2021 by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office found that WROTB) spent at least $121,000 without the oversight the state requires.
One audit said WROTB spent at least that much money on tickets to sporting events, concerts, food and alcohol for board members, employees and other people without the oversight. A second audit found WROTB and Batavia Downs Gaming President Henry Wojtaszek, did not reimburse the organization for his personal use of an official vehicle in a timely manner.
Siebert said there would still be 17 directors.
“As I understand it, the county legislatures would still appoint directors. The Democratic controlled jurisdictions (would) have control of the weighted voting,” he said, referring to Erie and Monroe counties and Buffalo and Rochester.
“When you look at it from Genesee County, OTB was started in 1974 ... under the pretense, one county, one vote. Now that they’re changing it to with this legislation, it’s all out the window and it’s all based on population. If the four municipalities decide they want to change management or hire people, the other counties combined would not be able to overcome that. They take our voting rights away from us with this current legislation.”
Siebert said the reason Albany wants to change this is political.
“They want control of the 14 management jobs that we have, plus the five officers that we have. We have 14 department heads that are non-union and five officers,” he said. “Since the Democrats can’t change this formula for distribution of income, they want to control the 19 jobs that could be construed as political.”
Siebert mentioned the possibility of litigation, saying the WROTB board was established in 1974 under home rule.
“I don‘t know where they have the authority to change the way this was set up 49 years ago,” he said. “It’s just taking control away from the board that’s been in existence for 49 years. This casino and Batavia Downs are doing fabulous. They’re making a lot of money for our counties. For 49 years it’s worked.”
The corruption people talk about regarding WROTB is not true, he said.
“That’s all been addressed, that’s all been corrected. The bottom line is that casino is breaking records ...” Siebert said.
May, representing Wyoming County as a WROTB director, said she was disappointed in the way this process happened.
“I’m also disappointed that the counties were not allowed any input into this process. it’s ridiculous in my book. I think we’re way above what this guy (Kennedy) is claiming. All those things were taken care of, a couple of years ago,” she said, referring to the corruption Kennedy said he was concerned about.
“That’s another thing that’s been swept under the rug. Nobody has a copy of the bill,” May said.
In Wyoming County, May is on the Board of Supervisors.
“I do not receive any compensation from being on the WROTB board and no health insurance either, because I’m on a legislative body,” she said.
Last week, WROTB Chief Financial Officer Jacquelyne Leach said the WROTB’s first-quarter 2023 surcharge and earnings amount to $2,269,956, compared to $1,956,149 for the first quarter last year. Of the $2,269,956, $2,116,946 is earnings and $153,010 is the surcharge revenue.
In the total revenue distribution WROTB was sending out this week, Genesee County will get a total of $48,179; Livingston County, $50,114; Orleans County, $34,214; Wyoming County, $33,142.
Assemblyman Steve Hawley, R, Batavia, slammed the majority’s budget proposal that included a limit on the voting power of rural and suburban communities in Western New York.
“Since its inception, the 15 counties, and the cities of Buffalo and Rochester, have had equal votes on the Board of Directors of the Western Regional Off-Track (Betting) Corporation. The budget bill, which passed the Assembly yesterday (Tuesday), diminishes the equal footing of all board members in the region by placing greater voting power on the counties home to cities compared to rural counties,” he said.
Hawley said he is frustrated that rural and suburban New York has once again had their power diminished.
“It’s interesting how we, in Western New York, lament the influence of New York City on the rest of the state yet are called ‘conspiratorial’ for comparing the situation to ‘Big Brother,’” Hawley said. “Yet yesterday (Tuesday), that Big Brother philosophy made its way into our state budget, and the impact will be immediately felt as more populated areas may significantly overpower our rural suburban communities. It upends what was once a fair and equal process.”
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, said, “With a budget process conducted behind closed doors, it is easy to slide in controversial items in the last minute to prevent opposition from having time to organize. We saw that happen with the addition of a provision to dismantle the existing board and governance structure of the Western Regional OTB. This blatant power grab will undermine the voices of the rural counties who are part of the OTB board and put at risk the successful operation of Batavia Downs, the only profitable Western Regional OTB location.”