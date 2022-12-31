Buffalo Diocese puts priest on leave after receiving complaint
A priest who has been serving as parochial vicar for parishes in Alden, Corfu and East Pembroke was put on administrative leave by the Diocese of Buffalo to allow the Diocese to investigate a complaint.
The Buffalo Diocese announced Friday that the Rev. Patryk G. Sobczyk has been put on administrative leave by Bishop Michael Fisher as the diocese investigates a complaint that Sobczyk made inappropriate comments to a minor.
The nature of the comments or when the comments were made was not revealed.
“Please note that this administrative leave is for the purpose of investigation and does not imply any determination as to the truth or falsity of the complaint,” the Diocese said in a statement.
Sobczyk had been serving since Sept. 25, 2021, as parochial vicar at St. John the Baptist in Alden and St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Corfu and East Pembroke. His appointment was for three years or until a subsequent appointment, according to a story published Sept. 22, 2021, by WNY Catholic, a diocesan publication.
Sobczyk, who was born near Gdansk, Poland, graduated in 2019 with a master of art degree in pastoral ministry from Christ the King Seminary in East Aurora, and was ordained June 1, 2019, as a priest in the diocese, the St. Maximilian Kolbe website says.
He was assigned previously to Holy Family parish in Albion and then to St. Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrow in Elma, before his appintment to the St. Maximilian Kolbe parish.
The Diocese said anyone with information specific to clerical sexual abuse, can contact Jackie Joy, victim assistance coordinator, at (716) 895-3010.
