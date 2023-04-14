AVON — The theft of two high-end sports cars valued at more than $200,000 from an Avon car dealership has resulted in charges against a Buffalo man, Livingston County sheriff’s deputies said.
The vehicles were reported stolen overnight on March 22 and recovered later that day at locations in Lackawanna and Buffalo.
Richard E. Lucas III, 20, of Buffalo was charged April 6 with two counts of second-degree grand larceny, a class C felony punishable by up to 15 years in state prison; third-degree burglary, a class D felony; second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony; and third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony.
The charges stem from an investigation which began March 22 when deputies responded to a business on Interstate Drive for a burglary which had occurred overnight. Deputies were advised two suspects had entered the business and stole two high-end sports cars valued at more than $200,000.
The vehicles were a 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat “Jailbreak edition” valued at $115,000, and a 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat valued at $90,000, Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty told The Livingston County News.
The investigation identified Lucas as a suspect, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Sheriff’s investigators later tracked one of the stolen vehicles to the town of Lackawanna, where it appeared to be parked at a local hotel. Lackawanna police responded and located the stolen car unoccupied in the parking lot.
Livingston County sheriff’s investigators and members of the Forensic Identification Unit responded and secured the vehicle for processing and as evidence.
Investigators then received additional information that the second stolen vehicle may have been at a garage in Buffalo. Sheriff’s investigators and Buffalo police responded and found the second vehicle.
Upon arrival the Buffalo officers took two suspects into custody and charged them with felony criminal possession of stolen property. Livingston County investigators determined the two suspects found in possession of the stolen car were not involved in the early morning heist in Avon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s investigators were able to identify Lucas as the suspect.
The West Seneca Police Department contacted the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office on April 6 and advised it had Lucas in custody.
Lucas was later arraigned at Livingston County Jail before Town of West Sparta Justice Sue Mahany, who released Lucas on his own recognizance to return to court at a later date.
The Livingston County District Attorney’s Office had recommended that Lucas be released on his own recognizance as the charges did not qualify for bail under state bail reform laws.
The Livingston County Public Defender’s Office represented Lucas at his arraignment. The District Attorney’s Office did not appear at the arraignment.
The investigation was handled by members of the Patrol Division, Criminal Investigations Division, and Forensic Identification Unit. Also assisting with the investigation were members of the West Seneca, Lackawanna, Amherst and Buffalo police, and the Monroe County Crime Analysis Center.
Dougherty, in a statement, expressed frustration with the release of Lucas.
“Unfortunately the game of catch and release continues across New York State due to poorly vetted as passed laws by Albany politicians,” Dougherty said. “If lawmakers feel it appropriate that a criminal can break into a business in the darkness of night, cause damage to said building and steal $200,000 worth of high-end vehicles and then walk away from the arrest with a pinky promise to return to court, I sure hope they feel that same way when they are the one victimized by these emboldened criminals. We must return common sense to the criminal justice system and enact good policy from the beginning to end, regardless of rich or poor, with the safety and security of all law-abiding New Yorkers as top priority.”