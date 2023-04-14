Buffalo man charged in sports car thefts

Richard E. Lucas III

AVON — The theft of two high-end sports cars valued at more than $200,000 from an Avon car dealership has resulted in charges against a Buffalo man, Livingston County sheriff’s deputies said.

The vehicles were reported stolen overnight on March 22 and recovered later that day at locations in Lackawanna and Buffalo.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1