Bishops for the dioceses of Buffalo and Rochester praised the teaching and commitment to faith of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, whose death was announced Saturday morning by the Vatican.
Benedict was 95. The retired pope died at 9:34 a.m. local time in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery, said Matteo Bruni, a Vatican spokesman.
“We honor and celebrate the memory of Pope Benedict XVI who served so long and well the Church he loved intensely as a true ‘Servant of the Servants of God,’” said Bishop Michael W. Fisher, Bishop of the Diocese of Buffalo, in a statement. “His keen intellect and passion for teaching and promoting eternal Truths defined his long and esteemed life as a priest, theologian, bishop, cardinal and ultimately as Supreme Pontiff.”
The Most Rev. Salvatore R. Matano, Bishop of the Diocese of Rochester, said the announcement of Benedict’s death “causes great sadness in our hearts as we have truly come to know, love, and admire deeply this Successor to Saint Peter for the guidance that this Vicar of Christ gave not only to Catholics but to all people of good will.”
“On this day, while there is sadness in our hearts, we do in faith rejoice with grateful hearts that this Successor to Saint Peter now comes into the presence of the Eternal Father to live forever in His presence,” Matano said in his statement.
Matano also shared a personal note about his first visit with Benedict. Matano was ordained a bishop April 19, 2005, at the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph in Burlington, Vt. His ordination occurred about one hour after the announcement that Joseph Ratzinger had been elected and would become Pope Benedict XVI. Matano’s first meeting with Benedict came in September 2005 and Matano shared the story.
“It is a moment that I will never forget,” Matano said in his statement, “as he seemed genuinely pleased that we shared such joyous occasions on the same day.”
Benedict’s remains will be on public display in St. Peter’s Basilica starting Monday, and Pope Francis is expected to celebrate a funeral Mass Thursday in St. Peter’s Square — likely the first time in history a sitting pope presides over the funeral of a former one.
Bishop Matano will offer a mass for Benedict at 7 p.m. Jan. 4, 2023, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 296 Flower City Park, in Rochester.
Benedict had spent the last decade living in a monastery in Vatican City, focusing on meditation and prayer. He struggled with his health for years.
Pope Benedict XVI ended his tenure in 2013 by becoming the first pontiff to retire in six centuries.
In February 2013, Benedict, then 85, declared that he could no longer adequately serve the world’s 1.2 billion Catholics due to his “advanced age” and deteriorating health.
The move surprised even his closest aides as popes typically serve until death. Benedict had grown frail, had started using a moving platform to be transported to and from the altar, and sometimes fell asleep at Mass.
“Strength of mind and body are necessary,” Benedict told what was expected to be a routine meeting of cardinals. “I have had to recognize my incapacity to adequately fulfill the ministry entrusted to me.”
Fisher said Benedict’s decision to resign as pope “demonstrated uncommon humility and selflessness, surrendering his pontificate and retiring to a life of prayer and reflection.”
Mantano, meanwhile, said Benedict’s resignation “demonstrated his extraordinary love for the Church and her cornerstone, Jesus Christ. ... His Holiness accepted in humility that his age and health did not permit him to fulfill the duties of his office as he would wish.”
“Yet, the profound humility that shone forth in the announcement of Benedict XVI made him even stronger and more powerful by his personal act of faith,” Mantano said. “He had carved out a place in our hearts and there he shall ever remain.”
Benedict, a soft-spoken former professor from the Bavaria region of Germany, proved a polarizing pope. He favored a more ideologically uniform Catholic Church, rejected any moves toward the ordination of women and said that gay marriage, abortion and euthanasia threatened world peace.
His papacy came as the church reeled from disclosures about sexual misconduct by priests, and he recently came under fire anew over his alleged inaction in response to sexual abuse within the church. Still, to his supporters, Benedict was a brilliant theologian who brought a refreshingly understated style to the papacy.
The announcement of Benedict’s death arrived days after Pope Francis issued a call for prayer on behalf of his predecessor. “I want to ask you all for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict who sustains the church in his silence. He is very sick,” Francis said during a general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday.
That same day, Benedict received the sacrament of the anointing of the sick, a Vatican spokesman said.
Tribune News Service contributed to this report.