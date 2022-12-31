Bishops for the dioceses of Buffalo and Rochester praised the teaching and commitment to faith of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, whose death was announced Saturday morning by the Vatican.

Benedict was 95. The retired pope died at 9:34 a.m. local time in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery, said Matteo Bruni, a Vatican spokesman.

Bishop statements on death ... by Watertown Daily Times

