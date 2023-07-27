BATAVIA — Project planners for the proposed move of Burger King across West Main Street and the city Planning & Development Committee (PDC) will discuss the drawings for the project in September with Burger King seeking site plan approval.
The proposed plan would result in the merging of several parcels, demolition of an existing building and construction of a Burger King restaurant with a drive-thru service at 301-305 and 307 W. Main St., 4 S. Lyon St. and a portion of 6 S. Lyon St.
John FitzGerald, real estate manager, who oversees new development and relocations for about 350 Burger King restaurants, said the goal is move to the traffic light at West Main Street and South Lyon Street to make movement safer for customers coming in and coming out.
“We need a new building anyway and this seemed like a better way to do it when this became available. We jumped on it,” he said after leaving the meeting Tuesday evening.
Burger King, 230 W. Main St., is a tenant in the building it’s in right now.
“It would be up to the owner of the property to decide what they’ll do in the future with that,” he said.
FitzGerald said Burger King will have a traffic study done if it’s required to do so.
“We’re basically moving across the street to a safer, easier, more accessible property,” he said. “If the state requires it, we’ll do it, but I don’t know if they will.”
The building purchases needed as part of this proposal are in place “in principle,” the real estate manager said.
“We’ve got a couple of i’s to dot and t’s to cross, but it’s minor at this point,” he said.
The sketch map for the proposed new home of the Burger King, which was under discussion Tuesday, included an outside lane around a mobile order pickup lane.
The sketch plan currently includes an entrance and exit onto West Main Street. Patrick J. Mahoney, an associate with Lauer-Manguso & Associates Architects of Buffalo, said architects don’t want any left turns onto West Main Street. People who want to turn left would have to go around to the back of the property and out onto South Lyon Street to the light at the intersection with West Main. He said the plan is to change the drawings so vehicles can’t exit onto West Main Street, not even if they’re turning right.
If the project gets the PDC’s approval, the work might be finished in the spring.
“This one, because of the demolition and everything involved, there’s probably a five-month construction timeframe from starting to finishing,” FitzGerald said.
During the meeting, Mahoney and attorney Peter Sorgi, representing the project developer, presented a revised plan that included an increase in the landscaping to be done.
Mahoney said the revised drawing he came into the meeting with alleviated the backup of traffic from vehicles coming into the site from West Main Street.
“The other thing it did, it increased the green space along Main Street. It narrowed the exit road,” he said. “We’ve also placed a ‘No left turn’ sign at Main Street to alleviate the amount of traffic going onto Main Street and encouraged traffic to circulate back to South Lyon.”
“The roadway in the middle is a little wider — the exit roadway from the drive-thru,” he said.
PDC member Ed Flynn mentioned the proposed mobile order waiting area.
“You still have this waiting area on the side, which I think we all agreed was pretty much unnecessary,” he said.
Mahoney said the mobile order pickup area is pretty much the future of the business.
Sorgi said, “Everyone didn’t agree to that. Some people (on the board) weren’t here. There were other people on the board who took the opposite opinion of what you just said.”
The attorney said the mobile order area is something Burger King wants to have.
“It’s something that our customers want and it’s important to us to have this at this location,” he said.
Project representatives were asked how Burger King employees would get to the mobile order waiting lane to deliver orders.
“They come out the door to the front. You’ll see a little sidewalk exit,” Mahoney said. “They cross the sidewalk. There’s a marked stop. The cars allow them to go across the drive-thru lane to the car.”
Flynn asked whether the city has something in an ordinance allowing mobile order pickup areas.
City Code Enforcement Officer Doug Randall said it’s just a parking lane or a waiting lane.
Flynn said he would like to see the outside lane reduced from 17 feet wide.
“It’s one way? Why do you have 17 feet going one way?” Flynn asked. “Main Street, 30,000 cars a day, has 11-foot lanes, so why would you need 17 feet for one car?”
Sorgi told the committee the drawing provides more landscaping than the city regulations require.
“This land is available to us and it’s our experience it’s just simply safer to have a wider lane here,” he said.
Flynn said 17 feet seems excessive.
“I think you need to have some more landscaping,” he said.
Sorgi said he’s looking at what the city code says.
“The code doesn’t prohibit what we’ve proposed,” he said.
Project representatives were talking earlier about the safety and aesthetics of the community, which is why the PDC is here, Flynn said.