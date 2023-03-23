WARSAW — Daniel Burling is looking forward to his new role as mayor.
Burling defeated Democrat Cynthia Appleton 267-160 in Tuesday elections. He will be sworn in April 1.
“I feel very grateful to the people of Warsaw who put their faith in myself and Scott Gardener and Paul Schell,” Burling said Wednesday. “I think we made an excellent team. The election was very decisive, so the people spoke. Now, I think we have a mandate to live up to their expectations of our service and try to continue to make Warsaw a wonderful place to live.”
Burling is a retired pharmacist who also served 14 years as a state assemblyman and before that as a Genesee County legislator.
“This is an executive decision,” he said of the mayor’s role. “There are fire and police, public works, and the treasurer’s office. There’s a lot of different departments that I’ll oversee. There’s committees and assignments.
“It reminds me of my county legislator days when I was much closer to government and the people,” he said. “This is going to be more enjoyable. The closer to the people you are, the more gratifying your work is. And the tougher it is because you’re answering directly to the people that you live with in your community.”
Current Mayor Joe Robinson congratulated Burling after his win.
“I saw him, and he wants to sit down with me,” Burling said. “He offered his help to ease the transition and bring me up to speed, I thought that was very gracious of him.”
In the meantime, Republicans Scott Gardner and Paul Schell were elected to two trustee positions with 315 and 271 votes respectively. Democrats Jessica Tyrpa and Jonathan MacDonald received 140 and 134 votes.
Each of the winning candidates will serve four-year terms.
Elections were also conducted Tuesday in the villages of Attica, Castile, Perry and Wyoming.
Results included:
n Attica — Incumbent Mayor Nathan Montford received 215 votes, while trustees Hans Walker and Pamela Rudolph received 225 and 229 votes respectively. They will each serve two-year terms.
Julie Perry received 321 votes for village justice. She will serve a four-year term.
All candidates were Republicans running unopposed. All except Rudolph were incumbents.
n Castile — The village could not be reached for exact results.
Mayor Keith Washburn, along with trustees Jennifer Wallace and Edward James, each ran unopposed for four-year terms. All were incumbent Republicans.
n Perry — Democrat Joshua Wolcott defeated incumbent Republican Charles Miller 70-39 for village justice.
All other races involved unopposed incumbents including Mayor Rick Hauser with 76 votes; and trustees Dariel Draper and Arlene Lapiana with 81 and 77 votes respectively.
Hauser ran on both the Republican and Democratic tickets. Draper and LiPiana are Republicans.
n Wyoming — Independent Scott A. Hudson defeated Republican Michael P. Lacey Sr., 72-59 for mayor.
Independent Debra J. Heale and Republican Matthew Smart were also elected to two trustee positions with 69 and 68 votes respectively.
Republican Michael A. Smith and Independent James A. Wanke received 64 and 62 votes respectively.