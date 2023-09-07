LINWOOD — The New York State Fair’s butter sculpture met an unusually gooey end Tuesday afternoon at Noblehurst Farms.
As traditional, the remains of the popular dairy artwork were packed into bags and trucked from Syracuse, to be fed into Noblehurst’s biodgester.
The day’s ongoing heat wave and 90 degree temperatures meant the butter was a soupy mix of liquids and solids when it was dumped off the back of a pickup.
“We’re going to mix it with some food waste and some cow manure,” said co-owner Jack Klapper of Noblehurst Farms. “We’re going to create electricity by doing that. The food waste is sourced from the northeast and mid-Atlantic regions here in the United States — many different Wegmans stores, some local universities, and other various places, to help divert it from going into landfills.”
This year’s sculpture was made from about 800 pounds of unusable butter from the O-AT-KA plant in Batavia. It’s being fed into Noblehurst’s anaerobic biodigester, which will break down the materials and use the resulting methane gas to power the farm.
The Noblehurst operation diverts about 200 tons of food waste weekly from landfills, according to the American Dairy Association North East.
“Our awareness of the role that dairy farmers are playing in addressing the global food waste problem has definitely heightened,” Klapper said. “We are hopeful that our innovative food waste reduction practices will bring additional value as New York State focuses on reducing methane and sequestering carbon in the coming years.”
This year’s butter sculpture featured a train dubbed the “New York State Express,” along with a stylized railroad station and crossing signal.
It was titled “Dairy Every Day is a Healthy Way — Keeping Kids’ Health on Track.”
American Dairy Association officials said the sculpture highlighted the important nutritional role dairy foods play in helping brains, bones and bodies grow.