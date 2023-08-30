BATAVIA — For roughly the next four months, the “Batavia Cannabis Growers Showcase” or “Adult-Use Dispensary Popup” — whichever you want to call it — will take place at Empire Hemp Co., 204 E. Main St.
Empire Hemp CEO Chris Van Dusen and Chief Operating Officer Shelly Wolanske were both inside the store and out in front of it, greeting growers and anyone else who stopped by Tuesday afternoon on the first day of the event, which will continue Tuesdays through Saturdays , from 1-7 p.m., through the end of the year.
Aaron Vancamp of Dank Dispensary in Buffalo said this was the earliest possible date to kick off the showcase.
“We’re running all the payment processing and all the retail and inventory end of this,” he said.
The first legal sale of marijuana in Western New York took place July 17, he said.
Wolanske said this event is a partnership between Empire Hemp, Dank Dispensary and Greenside Cannabis. A flier for the showcase also mentions Flower City, Zizzle and Tarot Takes as partners.
“He (Vancamp) has a license, so he oversees it. He has a mini-dispensary inside the store,” Wolanske said. “There’s all local growers from all of Western New York. They’ll be changing weekly.”
Wolanske and Van Dusen said there were seven or eight marijuana growers in the store Tuesday.
“We’re going to rotate it,” Van Dusen said. “We can add as many as we want.”
Wolanske said Empire likes to call it an “Adult-Use Dispensary Popup” because it’s inside the Empire Hemp store.
“A showcase is more, you look at it (the product on display) and with this, you purchase it.
As they stood outside, Van Dusen and Wolanske greeted the people who came along and invited them inside.
“This is an opportunity for all the growers to sell their products,” she said. “There’s so little dispensaries open at this time and everybody’s sitting on so much product.”
How did Empire Hemp become the location for the “showcase” or “dispensary popup?”
“We have a store. When Chris and I originally started the business, we thought we could have a dispensary in the store. We’re all set up for a dispensary,” Wolanske said. “We approached Dank and Greenside, because ... we have to work together.”
There’s no legal spot for dispensaries from Rochester to Buffalo, Wolanske said.
“We thought this would be a great spot,” she said.
One of the growers there Tuesday was Mike Casacci of House of Sacci in the Western New York area.
“Empire Hemp has been really awesome in this community with doing CBD (Cannabidiol) for a long time,” Casacci said. “When they started working in the processing side of cannabis, we’re all kind of a close-knit community. We knew about them.”
Dank Dispensary setting up a popup at Empire Hemp was an effort to try to get all growers who are friends in the area together and to try and meet the community. The goal is also to inform the community of the choices it has of local producers in the area.
“It’s just exciting to meet everybody and to educate. A lot of this is an education experience more than anything else,” he said.
Of House of Sacci, Casacci said, “We’ve got a beautiful, 40,000 square foot greenhouse grow operation. Any of the dispensaries and cultivators are welcome to tour.”