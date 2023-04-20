Cookie sale aids Arc GLOW

Nicole Touhy shows the total raised by Case-Nic Cookies for GLOW Arc. The Have a Heart Cookie Sale is a popular fundraiser.

MEDINA — Case-Nic Cookies’ fifth annual Have a Heart Cookie Sale and window raffle fundraiser generated $2,360 for Arc GLOW programs and services.

Business owner Mary Lou Tuohey founded the fundraiser in 2019 as a way to highlight the March observance of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, and raise funds for Arc services at the same time.

