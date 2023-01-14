BERGEN — Byron-Bergen agriculture teacher Jeffrey Parnapy was recently awarded a $1,700 grant through the New York FFA’s Incentive Grant Funding Program.
Parnapy spearheaded the district’s agricultural education program in 2017. It had been removed from the curriculum in the 1980s.
He’s certified in agriculture education and his effort to launch agriculture classes and the local FFA chapter was supported by Pat McGee, who was serving at the time as Jr./Sr. High School principal.
McGee is now the district’s superintendent and continues to support agriculture education.
“Byron-Bergen is a rural community,” McGee said in a news release. “It is a testament to Parnapy’s enthusiasm for the subject and the community support that in just six years Byron-Bergen has developed a thriving agriculture program.”
Since the launch six years ago, Parnapy has been awarded multiple grants totaling over $30,000 to support agriculture and science education, the Byron-Bergen FFA chapter, and hands-on agricultural learning experiences.
The latest grant will be used to pay annual FFA dues, fund Parnapy’s participation in the NYAAE conference at Cornell, and update classroom lab technology such as data loggers.
The district’s agriculture initiative has been designated as a “high-quality growing program” by the Incentive Grant Funding Program, which is affiliated with Cornell University.
