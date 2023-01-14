B-B ag program gets grant funding

Agriculture education teacher Jeffrey Parnapy teaches students to use a data logger at Byron-Bergen Central School.

BERGEN — Byron-Bergen agriculture teacher Jeffrey Parnapy was recently awarded a $1,700 grant through the New York FFA’s Incentive Grant Funding Program.

Parnapy spearheaded the district’s agricultural education program in 2017. It had been removed from the curriculum in the 1980s.

