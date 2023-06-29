BERGEN — The Byron-Bergen Class of 2023 crossed the stage Friday and into the next chapter of their lives.
Amid the cheers of their friends and families, the graduates were recognized for their years of hard work and welcomed to the ranks of proud Byron-Bergen alumni, district officials said in a news release. Although the graduates were not promised an easy ride, the mantra that echoed through Roberts Wesleyan’s Hale Auditorium — where the ceremony was conducted — was “perseverance.”
A traditional rendition of “Pomp and Circumstance” was performed by the Byron-Bergen High School Concert Band under the direction of High School Music Teacher Kevin Bleiler. It provided the ceremony’s ambiance.
“You are a big part of the success we celebrate today,” said Jr./Sr. High School Principal Ashley John Grillo as he welcomed family, friends, and faculty at the ceremony.
Grillo noted some of the many accomplishments to which the seniors contributed including varsity athletic championships, the show-stopping spring musical “Hairspray,” and notable achievements for academic teams and clubs. He then encouraged the graduates to take risks and never stop striving for their goals.
“Move on to what is next,” he said. “Choose your adventure. Don’t be afraid to fail.”
Superintendent Pat McGee took to the stage with a personal message for each student.
“I have known you for four years as principal and two years as superintendent,” said McGee. “I will miss your honest feedback, side conversations, and informal hallway check-ins. You will be missed.”
He then recited a poem by American author Shel Silverstein: “Listen to the Mustn’ts, listen to Don’t.”
The sentiment was reinforced by Salutatorian Zoey Shepard.
“I didn’t want to talk about COVID today,” Shepard said. “We are collectively a pretty challenging class, but the pandemic made us stronger.” She went on to tell her classmates to make sure they are happy and to work hard, have fun, and always stand tall.
The graduating members of the Singing Silhouettes, under the direction of High School Music Teacher Joseph Paris, performed “Vienna” by Billy Joel. The arrangement featured a series of short duets allowing each member to shine.
Valedictorian Kendall Phillips quoted Taylor Swift lyrics: “Everyone is unique. Everyone has their quirks. ‘Haters gonna hate’ but we have a wonderful support system back home.”
“Being kind is so important,” said Phillips. “It’s such a simple thing, but a powerful thing. It can change the course of someone’s day or even life.”
The diplomas were conferred by Board of Education President Debra List and the Class of 2023 tossed their mortarboards into the air.