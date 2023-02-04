Digital citizenship program earns kudos

Third graders at Byron-Bergen Elementary School are learning about computers and citizenship in the digital age. The district has received an Excellence in Student Services Award.

BERGEN — A program at Byron-Bergen Elementary School has received an Excellence in Student Services Award from the Genesee Valley School Boards Association.

The 3rd Grade Digital Citizenship Program is led by 3rd grade teacher Colleen Hardenbrook. It’s a year-long initiative to develop online and computer skills in the areas of digital citizenship, digital literacy, and keyboarding.

