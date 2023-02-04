BERGEN — A program at Byron-Bergen Elementary School has received an Excellence in Student Services Award from the Genesee Valley School Boards Association.
The 3rd Grade Digital Citizenship Program is led by 3rd grade teacher Colleen Hardenbrook. It’s a year-long initiative to develop online and computer skills in the areas of digital citizenship, digital literacy, and keyboarding.
All 59 third grade students from three classrooms participate in the program.
Before beginning the program, Hardenbrook surveyed the elementary school teachers for desired student outcomes. The common themes were computer troubleshooting, appropriate use of the technology, critical thinking skills, and independence.
“Our teachers spend a great deal of classroom time instructing students on how to use tablets and laptops,” Hardenbrook said in a news release. “This takes time away from time spent on content. I felt that by making specific time to teach these skills, it would benefit both our children and instructors.”
“This is a valuable program for our district,” said Superintendent Pat McGee. “Our third graders are learning life-skills that will benefit them through their education and beyond. I am extremely proud that the Genesee Valley School Board Association recognized the crucial importance of digital citizenship.”
Each third-grade class receives 40 to 80 minutes of Digital Citizenship per week. The curriculum is provided by Common Sense Media and focuses on safety, accountability, responsibility, and respectful use of digital media.
The lessons are broken down into themes including media balance, privacy and security, digital footprint, relationships and communication, and media literacy.
Students participate in independent work and group projects including a public service announcement about digital literacy. The video was scripted and performed by the students and can be found at this link.
“The overwhelming power and reach that the internet has in our students’ lives, both while in school and not, is a challenge that we are just beginning to understand and it is constantly changing faster than we can keep up with,” Hardenbrook said. “I would like this program to provide young students with tools they will need to be successful digital citizens while at school and in their personal lives.”
