BERGEN — Students in sixth grade and several clubs and student organizations celebrated the accomplishments of Black individuals, both historic and contemporary, throughout a Feb. 17 day of learning at Byron-Bergen Central School.

Highlights included a demonstration from special guests, pianist and composer Timothy Digba Ogunbiyi and dancer and choreographer Solange Rodrigues, followed by a group presentation by high school students Dayanara Caballero, Deborah Catalino, Malachi Smith, Roman Smith, Solomon Smith, Joshua Tardy, and Ava Wagoner.

