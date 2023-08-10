BERGEN – Carol Stehm, who served as interim principal at Byron-Bergen Elementary School for part of the past school year, will be returning to the district this fall. Stem was appointed interim junior-senior high school principal on Monday.
Stehm will serve the district through the end of the 2023 calendar year as the district conducts a search for a permanent replacement, the district said in a news release.
“I am excited to welcome Mrs. Stehm back to Byron-Bergen,” District Superintendent Pat McGee said in a news release. “She expertly facilitated the smooth and successful transition to Principal Kristin Loftus at the Elementary School in December, and I am confident that she is the ideal person to lead the Junior-Senior High School during the search process.”
Stehm served as the interim elementary principal for the first half of the 2022-23 school year. She was named to the position last August. Loftus assumed the principal role on Jan. 3.
“I am genuinely thrilled to return to Byron-Bergen,” said Stehm. “I had a wonderful experience at the Elementary School last year and look forward to getting to know the older students and seeing some familiar faces.”
Stehm retired from the Gates Chili Central School District in July 2021 where she was the associate superintendent for instruction. She served as interim principal of Northwood Elementary School in the Hilton School District during the 2021-22 academic year.
In her 36-year career, she has served as an interim superintendent, middle school principal, and high school assistant principal.
She taught elementary and gifted education and currently teaches for SUNY Brockport as an adjunct professor in the Educational
Leadership Department.