BERGEN — A teacher at Byron-Bergen High School has been selected for what’s described as a “once in a career” opportunity.
Peter Spence teaches living environment and AP environmental science . He’s among 15 educators from five Great Lakes states who will become scientists during the 2023 Lake Ontario Shipboard Science Workshop.
The workshop will take place aboard the research vessel Lake Guardian, operated by the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s Great Lakes National Program Office.
The unique professional development workshop, hosted by New York Sea Grant, will take place from July 6 to 12, program officials said in a news release.
The ship will depart from Rochester and make shore stops in Youngstown and Oswego.
Spence and teachers from six other New York-based schools, along with Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin, will learn alongside federal scientists, and those from the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry, Cornell University, and the Great Lakes Research Consortium (GLRC).
The staff will include GLRC Director Dr. Gregory L. Boyer, a preeminent harmful algal bloom researcher.
NYSG Great Lakes Literacy Specialist Nate Drag will guide the teachers in developing lesson plans and curricula to take back to their classrooms to inspire students. Among their activities, the group will take part in water sampling and can analyze the samples in on-board laboratories.
“This unique, hands-on learning experience increases teachers’ understanding of the Great Lakes’ unparalleled value and fosters creation of personalized teaching resources to spark student interest in the world’s largest surface freshwater system,” Drag said.
“I am honored to be part of a team of teachers from several states to conduct research on Lake Ontario with Great Lakes scientists,” Spence said. “I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to develop new real-world strategies to bring awareness about the Great Lakes to my classes.”
The New York Sea Grant leads the Lake Ontario Shipboard Science Workshop in cooperation with the Center for Great Lakes Literacy.