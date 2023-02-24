B-B teacher assists national webinar

Teachers Debbie Slocum and Diana Walther are shown at Byron-Bergen Central School. Both have developed expertise in instructional coaching, helping teachers work optimally in the classroom.

BERGEN — A staffer at Byron-Bergen Central School was recently named a panelist for a national webinar.

Debbie Slocum was an elementary classroom teacher for more than 20 years before she learned about instructional coaching, district officials said in a news release. Her interest began in 2013 when she was teaching third grade and the district introduced an instructional coaching program.

