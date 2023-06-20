At the Terry Hills Country Club in May, technology teacher Jay Wolcott received the honor. Award recipients are chosen by the Genesee County Business Education Alliance Board of Directors.
“I was very honored to be recognized for the work I do for my students and for fellow technology teachers in the region,” said Wolcott. “I feel it is so important that students see the many opportunities for careers in our area. Karyn Winters at BEA is a great asset for any teacher to help gain access to local companies.”
Genesee County Business/Education Alliance Director Karyn Winters said Wolcott’s years of hard work and dedication to promoting technology and industry with students make him the perfect recipient of this honor.
Wolcott has taught Technology at Byron-Bergen for 21 years. In addition to teaching technology, he is the Steppin’ Up Club and Technology Club advisor.
“Jay is an incredible educator and role model for our students,” said Byron-Bergen Superintendent Pat McGee. “He is also a valuable mentor for other teachers, and it is my privilege to call him a friend and colleague. Congratulations, Jay.”