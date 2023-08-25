Anthony DeMarco, a third-generation volunteer firefighter from Caledonia, has been re-elected to the board of trustees of the Firefighters Home, a skilled-nursing home available to all New York volunteer firefighters through the Firefighters Association of the State of New York.
DeMarco’s term as firefighter’s home trustee will run another five years.
“It has been a true honor to be on the board of trustees. I look forward to continuing my work with my fellow trustees to ensure that those who have dedicated their lives to the service of others will never be without a place to call home,” DeMarco said in a news release.
The announcement was made at the association’s 151st annual convention in Niagara Falls which began on August 10.
The Firefighters Home traces its roots back to 1892 and currently has 89 residents.
DeMarco has been serving Caledonia for more than 40 years. He first volunteered with Caledonia in 1976 when he was 19 years old, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather. Since then, DeMarco has had nearly every administrative and line position in the Caledonia Fire Department, including stints as president of the Caledonia Fire District and as fire chief.
DeMarco has long been involved in advocating on behalf of volunteer firefighters. He first joined the Western New York Volunteer Firemen’s Association in 1977 and served in the organization’s executive ranks, including vice president and president. He also belongs to the Livingston County Fire Chiefs Association and has long served as a member of the Caledonia Mumford Lions Club.
DeMarco first became a delegate to FASNY in 2010. He services the foundation board.
DeMarco worked at Beam Mack for nearly 30 years and recently retired.
He and his wife Kathy have been married for 45 years. They have three children, all of whom are carrying on the family legacy of service in the firefighting and EMS communities. The couple enjoys spending time with their seven grandkids.
The Firemen’s Association of the State of New York, which was founded in 1872, represents the interests of about 80,000 volunteer firefighters and emergency medical personnel in New York State. For more information, visit www.fasny.com