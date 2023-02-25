Caledonia firefighters recognized

State Sen. Pam Helming, R-Canandaigua, center-right, and Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes, R-Caledonia, presented Senate proclamations to members of the Caledonia Fire Department, Fire Police and Explorer Post during the fire department’s Feb. 11 awards banquet.

CALEDONIA — Several Caledonia Fire Department members were recognized for their years of service during the department’s annual awards banquet on Feb. 11.

State Sen. Pam Helming, R-Canandaigua, presented New York State proclamations to the members.

