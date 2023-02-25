CALEDONIA — Several Caledonia Fire Department members were recognized for their years of service during the department’s annual awards banquet on Feb. 11.
State Sen. Pam Helming, R-Canandaigua, presented New York State proclamations to the members.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
CALEDONIA — Several Caledonia Fire Department members were recognized for their years of service during the department’s annual awards banquet on Feb. 11.
State Sen. Pam Helming, R-Canandaigua, presented New York State proclamations to the members.
Receiving recognition for years of service were firefighters Nathan Sherlock, five years; and Patrick Hanley, 20 years.
Also honored were, Fire Policeman of the Year, John Reid, Explorer of the Year, Chloe Murray from Caledonia-Mumford High School, and Firefighter of the Year Joshua Hanbach.
Helming said she is “proud to recognize each of these individuals for their commitment and dedication to their community and for their selfless service.”
Johnson Newspapers 7.1