CALEDONIA – A new space offers to give a well known gym in Caledonia more options for people who want to work out.
Cal-Fit was opened in 2017 by Caleb Dudek at 3163 State St. Dudek purchased and renovated a new space for the gym at 3158 State St.. The new facility is across the street from the gym’s former location, which closed in late June ahead of the transition to the new location.
The new location is just under 3,000 square feet. While the old location was bigger in size, the new space offers a more open space floor plan, instead of having five separate rooms like the old location did. The new space for the gym opened July 6.
“Everything is brand new. I gutted the whole building and did everything the way that it should be, because the place that I was in everything was segregated by rooms, so everything felt separate. Whereas this new space is one big open floor plan so it will be more like a community when you are working out, instead of being segregated. So I am really excited for that,” said Dudek.
Inside, Dudek said, there will be a wide selection of cardio equipment for people to use, and a lot machines and free weights for people to use. The best part about it, he said, is that members can come when they want because the gym will be open 24 hours a day and seven days a week.
“We have an new online system and you can sign up directly online. It is 24-hour access. You get a QR code on the app and you can come whenever you want,” said Dudek.
Dudek is a graduate of Monroe Community College, where he studied sports medicine.
For Dudek, opening up a gym has been a lifelong dream. In addition to working out, he also tries to educate people about the importance of eating right.
“I do personal training at my gym and I always go over diet. It is more important than exercise because you eat all day, whereas exercise is like an hour at day. You really have to focus on eating right as well and I try and focus on that with people as much as possible,” said Dudek.
It is not an easy task either and sometimes he said eating right can be difficult.
“It is way easier to grab fast food because it is convenient. Then they try and justify it by saying they will go to the gym. I think everyone knows the importance of eating healthy, but it just a harder thing to accomplish,” said Dudek.
Eating right and exercising not only help with physical appearance, but according to the National Institute on Aging there are also other benefits that come with it. The NIA says eating a healthy diet and exercising often can help control or delay health issues associated with aging, such as high blood pressure and diabetes. Dudek said without his gym people in Caledonia would have a difficult time finding a place to work out.
“A lot of our customers are 50-plus and it is very important to keep them moving. This is the only gym in town, in Caledonia, so they like to have something that is close by so that they can make it, especially throughout the winter where they do not have to drive far. It definitely helps with their physical and mental well being,” said Dudek.
What is also great about Cal-Fit, Dudek said, is that he accepts insurance, so some people don’t have to pay anything to use the facility.
“So a lot of our seniors get it for free because it is covered under their insurance and even some younger people get it for free with the insurance that they have from their work,” said Dudek.
Anyone interested in finding out more about the gym or wanting to check it out can call, (585) 519-1591.