GENESEO — Steven J. Adams, 57, convicted of killing his roommate in a Jan. 23, 2022, shooting, began serving a 20 years to life prison sentence at Elmira Correctional Facility this past Friday, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
Adams was convicted of second-degree murder, a class A1 felony, and tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony.
He will be eligible for parole on Jan. 19, 2042, according to DOCCS.
Adams had enter a guilty plea to the charges earlier in the fall.
The investigation began when Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched about 3:37 p.m. Jan. 23, 2022, to a residence on Alpine Lane for the report of a person who had been shot. The caller allegedly stated he had shot his roommate and that his roommate was deceased.
Deputies arrived on scene and found a male in the living room of the residence who had been shot multiple times and was obviously deceased.
Deputies also found the caller, who was identified as Adams, then 56. The victim was identified as Dale S. Ryerse, 64, who also lived at the residence.
The investigation revealed that Adams and Ryerse had argued throughout the day culminating in Adams shooting Ryerse multiple times inside the residence.
“It sounds like the relationship between landlord and tenant was a bit tumultuous,” Dougherty said at the news conference.
