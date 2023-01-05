Caledonia man begins prison sentence for conviction in Jan. 2022 murder

Adams

GENESEO — Steven J. Adams, 57, convicted of killing his roommate in a Jan. 23, 2022, shooting, began serving a 20 years to life prison sentence at Elmira Correctional Facility this past Friday, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Adams was convicted of second-degree murder, a class A1 felony, and tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony.

