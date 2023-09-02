GENESEO - Zachary R. McCaa, a Caledonia man accused of killing his infant son last year, was found guilty Friday following a two-week trial in Livingston County Court.
The jury convicted McCaa of second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child.
The murder charge is a class A-1 felony, meaning that McCaa could face a sentence of life in prison when sentenced, according to state penal law.
A second-degree murder charge alleges that an individual intentionally or recklessly caused the death of another person. Among the conditions that would lead to a second-degree murder charge is one in which an individual “evincing a depraved indifference to human life, and being 18 years old or more, the defendant recklessly engages in conduct which creates a grave risk of serious physical injury or death to another person less than 11 years old and thereby causes the death of such person,” according to the state Penal Law statute cited by Livingston County District Attorney Gregory J. McCaffrey, who prosecuted the case.
Second-degree manslaughter is a class C felony and among its conditions it alleges that an individual recklessly cause the death of another person, according to state Penal Law.
McCaa had been accused of causing serious physical injuries to the child after throwing the child, causing him to strike his head, on June 9. The investigation also alleged that during the incident, McCaa shook the child violently on more than one occasion, the Sheriff’s Office said at the time of McCaa’s arrest.
The charges stemmed from a June 9, 2022, incident at a home on Iroquois Road in the village of Caledonia. When police responded to the home, they found a 2-month-old boy unresponsive. The child was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in grave condition and died a week later as the result of blunt force injuries to his head, the District Attorney’s Office said.
McCaa, identified by the District Attorney’s Office as the boy’s father, was the sole caregiver at home during the incident. Sheriff’s Investigators spoke with McCaa to learn what happened to the child. At the same time, members also responded to Strong Memorial Hospital to gather additional information and evidence, the Sheriff’s Office said at the time of McCaa’s arrest.
McCaa was originally arrested June 10 and charged by Caledonia Police with reckless assault of a child, a class D felony.
The investigation was led by Caledonia Police Department and Chief Jared Passamonte. Members of the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and the Forensic Identification Unit assisted with the investigation at the request of Caledonia Police.