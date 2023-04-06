Caledonia officer honored by police academy

CALEDONIA – Caledonia Police Officer Kendall M. Mitchell was awarded the Richard A. Tiede Memorial Award upon his graduation from the Rural Police Training Academy at Genesee Community College.
The Richard A. Tiede Memorial Award is presented to a graduating recruit who exemplifies Mr. Tiede’s characteristics of being kind, gentle, caring and willing to help anyone in any situation. Tiede was assistant director of the Academy from 1987 to 2012.
Mitchell is the 11th recipient of the award.
The Academy’s 34th graduation ceremony was March 4.
Caledonia Police Department Officer-in-Charge Jared Passamonte presented the award to Mitchell during a recent meeting of the Caledonia Village Board.
“Caledonia Police Department is proud of Officer Mitchell’s achievements at the Police Academy and is pleased to welcome him to the department,” Passamonte said.
Mitchell began full-time officer training with the Caledonia Police Department in December 2022.
The training academy was founded in 1985 after discussions among the various law enforcement agencies in Genesee and Wyoming counties and now serves as a training source for local rural police departments in the four-county GLOW region.
Since its founding, the academy has evolved into an 11-month program that provides basic training both to sworn members of police and sheriff agencies as well as training for pre-employed law enforcement officers.
The program requires hundreds of hours of training in subject areas such as justice administration, state laws, community interaction, mass casualties and major events, investigations and practical skills such as field note taking, report writing, case preparation, arrest processing, professional traffic stops and firearms training.
The Academy runs from early April to the following March. The 35th session will begin this month.
The program is in cooperation with the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services.
