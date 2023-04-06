Caledonia officer honored by police academy

caledonia police department photograph Caledonia Police Office Kendall M. Mitchell holds the Richard A. Tiede Memorial Award that he received during the 34th Rural Police Training Academy. Mitchell has been in full-time officer training with the Caledonia department since December 2022.

CALEDONIA – Caledonia Police Officer Kendall M. Mitchell was awarded the Richard A. Tiede Memorial Award upon his graduation from the Rural Police Training Academy at Genesee Community College.

The Richard A. Tiede Memorial Award is presented to a graduating recruit who exemplifies Mr. Tiede’s characteristics of being kind, gentle, caring and willing to help anyone in any situation. Tiede was assistant director of the Academy from 1987 to 2012.

