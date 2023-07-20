ALFRED – State Police are investigating a head-on crash in Allegany County that killed a woman from Caledonia.
The two-vehicle collision occurred July 18 on state Route 21 in the town of Alfred.
Police said a 2013 Chevrolet operated by Mary N. Dagostino, 62, of Caledonia, traveling northbound collided with a 2017 Chevrolet traveling south bound.
Dagostino was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Allegany County Coronor, police said.
The operator of the other vehicle, Adam J. Vanskiver, 29, of Wellsville was treated at the scene and then transported by LifeNet to Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, with leg injuries, police said.
The State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the crash.
The investigation is continuing.