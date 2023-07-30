A college sports injury was the deciding factor that made Zach Englert decide to use his degree locally instead of taking it out west.
Englert, 24, from Leicester, got a degree in geology from Alfred University and now works at American Rock Salt with the geology team and the underground production team.
Englert, who joined the football team at Alfred University in 2017, said that football was very demanding on him both physically and mentally, but he met some of his closest friends through the sport and that it taught him how to work hard. Englert graduated from York Central School and had played football since he was in third grade.
In 2020, during his sophomore year playing at Alfred University, Englert dislocated his wrist and tore two ligaments before the first game of the season. After the pandemic hit, he decided to take a leave of absence from the team and college. During his leave of absence, Englert applied for an internship at American Rock Salt.
“I look at the injury as a blessing in disguise almost,” said Englert. “Because it allowed me to mature physically between that year and the year I got back into school and stuff.”
He said it also opened his eyes to how much he relied on and appreciated those closest to him. “I was planning on traveling all the way across the country, down into Texas or wherever I ended up, like Montana or something. It’s kind of like you’re thrown out there with no one and I have always been very family oriented, very close to my family and it’s been hard to leave them,” said Englert.
In the spring of 2021, Englert completed his undergraduate degree in geology with a minor in business. He then went on to get his master’s in business administration in 2022. While finishing his degree, Englert was able to finish his last year of football.
Englert’s dad works at American Rock Salt and introduced him to the idea of applying there. Zach Englert was hired in February 2023.
“Zach is extremely smart, and his work ethic is amazing. He wants to learn every aspect of this business. We are lucky to have him at the mine,” said Joe Bucci Jr., manager of environmental, health and safety for American Rock Salt.
With the geologists, Englert is learning mine design, structural support and mineral resources management, according to Bucci. Englert gets the “hands-on” experience of day-to-day mining and is in active working areas where he is learning how to manage the daily challenges of production.
Englert said that he planned on going where the job opportunities were after graduation and that was a large factor in him wanting to go south. Then he got the internship at American Rock Salt.
“I kind of always thought I might end up back in this area and possibly at the mine at some point. But it happened earlier in my career than I kind of thought. Which is cool,” said Englert with a smile.
American Rock Salt employes 400 people, not including the trucking and railroad jobs that depend on the mine, according to Bucci. They also have a positive effect on the local economy, paying school taxes and offering opportunities to local schools and colleges, charities, and community groups, Bucci said.
“Most students end up leaving not just the area, but New York State to find jobs. When we do have job openings in geology, engineering, or any of the other disciplines within mining, we do try very hard to recruit locally,” said Bucci.
Englert said college taught him the terminology and how things worked.
“You learn it all in college, but you don’t necessarily get to apply it to real world things, like working at the mine and actually being underground in the rock layers and getting to see things firsthand,” said Englert.
Not only was Englert able to take his experience and skills from his degree into his career, he also said that football taught him a lot of life lessons about facing adversities and building connections with his peers.
“You go through playing the college sport and it can be pretty tough,” Englert said. “And you gotta learn to deal with it and move on and keep going and keep grinding and keep doing whatever you got to do. And you gotta keep going and deal with what life throws at you.”
Englert said that he has enjoyed working at the mine and loves seeing how he can actively use his degree.
“The fact that someone like Zach, with his bright future ahead of him, wants to stay here in the community where he grew up is very promising,” said Bucci. “Let’s hope we see more of this in the future.”