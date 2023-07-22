BATAVIA — It’s been three-quarters of a century since they graduated from Batavia High School and Gerald Williams and Gertrude Sivret Gorski are looking for any classmates who want to join them for a reunion.
Right now, as far as they know, the two of them and one other classmate, Vito Gautieri of Attica, are the only surviving members of the Batavia High Class of 1948. Williams and Gorski were at the Williams Law Firm, LLP in Batavia, where Williams still practices. They were with Gorski’s daughter, Patty, going over old high school photos and flipping through the 1948 Batavia yearbook.
The class was the first to graduate from what was then the Mancuso Theater building. One of the many old photos they were looking through earlier this summer in the Williams Law Firm showed the class at graduation in the theater. The theater was at 210 E. Main St., where City Church is now.
In 1948, there were about 200 students in their class.
Williams said anyone from the Class of 1948 who is interested in a reunion dinner is welcome to call him at 585-343-5353. He suggested Labor Day weekend would be a good time to have a reunion dinner.
“Gertrude and I got together, it was probably two or three months ago. We talked about the fact that we have a reunion coming up. It would be nice if we could get a bunch of our classmates together.”
Since then, they haven’t been able to locate any other classmates aside from Gautieri, he said. Williams and Gorski had been trying to find 1948 classmates for about three months as of late June.
“Gerry knows more people than I do. You see more people than I do,” she said, looking at him.
Williams said he’s seen children of a number of classmates.
“None of them have parents who are living,” he said.
Even if they don’t find any other classmates, Williams said he’s hopeful he, Gorski and Gautieri can have a reunion at a local restaurant. Williams picked Roman’s as his favorite, while Gorski said she likes the Red Osier Landmark Restaurant in Stafford.
Gorski said she was glad she was born when she was, because it was a much better time then.
“Even though there was World War II, which I lived through, we never felt it,” she said. “I never felt that we didn’t have what we needed. Batavia was nice. I always liked it. It was a better time, I think. I knew everybody in the neighborhood. Now, I don’t know anybody.”
The most trouble a student got into then, she said, had to do with a haircut.
“One boy came to school with a mohawk. He got suspended for a week,” she recalled. She said news about what had happened spread quickly around the school.
At school, Gorski said the students had excellent teachers who cared about them.
“We were a pretty good-sized class,” she recalled.
She said she didn’t have any favorite subjects in school.
“I passed them all, thank God,” she said, remembering, at the encouragement of her daughter, Patty, that she liked art.
“I liked mathematics,” he said while looking through the 1948 yearbook, where he came across a photo of teacher Ambrose Clarke.
Gorski and Williams enjoyed recalling some of the teachers at Batavia then and what they taught.
“I don’t ever remember having problems in school - anything bad go wrong like they do now,” Gorski said.
Gorski said she could remember the last time their class had a reunion. Williams said it may have been about 20 years ago.
“The only reunions I remember are the nursing reunions,” she said. “Every October, we had a reunion. I go to that if I remember.”
As far as her last visit to the present-day Batavia Middle School on Ross Street, Gorski said it may have been about 10 years ago. When she was in high school, Batavia High School was at that location.
“Curiosity got me and I went and looked in the front door. The entrance, the stairs are exactly the same as when I went to school.”
Gorski said she has her Batavia ‘48 yearbook at home and looks at it once in a while.
Williams said his senior year, Batavia High School had its first undefeated football team.
Gorski said she was an LPN and later completed the requirements to become an RN. She’s been retired for 15 years after working at the Psychiatric Forensic Center in Rochester.
Williams still practices law at the Williams Law Firm. His son, Tom, is a Family Court judge and no longer practices at the firm. The firm has just one other associate now, former City Court Judge Robert Balbick.