Camp Hard Hat, a week-long day camp that provides area students a chance to learn and participate in community-based construction projects, is expanding to seven locations this summer.
Camps will be offered in Wyoming County, beginning Monday, and continue through the summer at locations in Monroe and Genesee counties.
The five additional locations, all in Monroe County, will bring the program to students in Monroe and Livingston counties.
Courses are taught by BOCES Building Trades instructors and past Camp Hard Hat graduates. Campers, students age 12 to 15 years old, are taught the principles of design and construction, project safety, and the power of teamwork. The skills and hands-on construction practice will aid the campers as they consider future careers.
Camps are scheduled 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. This summer’s camps are set for:
n July 10–14 at Wyoming County Business Education Center at Perry Park, Warsaw.
n July 17–21 at Lollypop Farm, Fairport.
n July 24–28 at Genesee Country Village and Museum, Mumford.
n July 31–Aug. 4 at Genesee County Park, East Bethany.
n Aug. 7–11 at Monroe Community College Finger Lakes Worforce Development Center, Rochester.
n Aug. 14–18 at Monroe 2 BOCES, Spencerport.
n Aug. 21–25 at Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp, Rush.
The Mumford camp is expected to draw Livingston County students, program representatives said.
Camp Hard Hat was originally created by the Genesee County Business Education Alliance in 2013. The program is a collaboration between the Genesee County BEA and Livingston Association, a business consulting firm that offers a range of specialized business infrastructure solutions.
“Our goal as workforce leaders is to introduce students to as many careers and workforce opportunities that they may not even be aware of as a majority of the skills offered through Camp Hard Hat are not available within our local school districts,” Genesee County BEA Director Karyn Winters said in a news release. “Not only are we providing students career exploration opportunities, but also instilling practical life skills that they will take with them whether or not they decide to take on a career in construction or skilled trades.”
The program has served more than 400 students in Genesee and Wyoming counties during the past decade. Those students have completed more than 10,000 hours of training and learning.
“Livingston Associates is an active partner in construction-related workforce opportunities throughout our community and Genesee and Wyoming County officials have built an effective youth workforce model that others want to be a part of,” Anthony DiTucci, president and CEO of Livingston Associates, said in a news release. “Camp Hard Hat provides an opportunity for area youth to learn about the many career path opportunities available in the construction and skilled trades industry.”
The program’s past success, organizers said in a news release, lead them to decide to expand into Monroe and Livingston counties. Organizers are working on further expansion of the program for 2024 with more locations throughout the GLOW and Finger Lakes regions.
Registration is open for all seven locations and full scholarships available to low-to-moderate families that qualify. For registration or more information, visit https://www.camphardhat.org/about-1-1.