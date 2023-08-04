EAST BETHANY — Camp Hard Hat wrapped up its week today at Genesee County Park & Forest, a week that had the youngsters building the Fleming Hill Pavilion (Pavilion E).
Genesee Valley BOCES Career and Technical Instructor Rich Monroe said he equates this week’s project to the movie “The Sandlot,” which centered around a group of neighborhood kids.
“It’s ‘Sandlot’ with construction tools. We have these young people at this age. They’re all full of questions,” he said. “They’re all full of energy. Sometimes, it’s misguided. Sometimes they don’t know how to stay on task, because they’ve never been taught to stay on task. This project forces them to stay on task. When they’re focused on what they’re doing, you can see what they can accomplish in a mere week’s time.”
Putting up scaffolding on Monday, the first day of Camp Hard Hat, did not go well at the beginning, Monroe said.
“It was like watching a rope being pushed uphill,” he said, to some laughter from the families gathered on the final day of camp. “Shortly, by the end of the day, they had everything up. They got in the groove. They understood what they were supposed to do. They followed instructions.”
By Tuesday, the campers were able to put girders on to support the trusses, said Monroe. Then, they put the trusses on, then the sheeting after that.
“One thing after another — we never lost time on this,” Monroe said today. “This morning, the scaffolding was still all up. I reminded them, back at the other pavilion, that it’s go time. This has got to be done. This is ready for inspection. If we don’t meet inspection today, we’re in trouble.”
The kids got after the task at hand.
“We organized in military-like precision. They took all the scaffold. They got it all put back ... so, we’re ready to leave at 2 o’clock today,” he said.
“I am extremely proud of you all,” Monroe the campers. He also thanked everyone else who helped during the week.
The campers who contributed this week were: Alex Boldt, Cole Breton, Braden Clare, Teaghan Freeman, Olivia Gillard, Joshua Haurik, Jaxon Jones, Keller Kilby, Joal Lang, Ian McGary, John McJury, Harrison McPhee, Ayden Midkiff, Desean Mileham, Priscilla Reed, Aristina Riedel, Tucker Ripstein, Bryce Thompson, Brody Traxler and Ayden Waggoner.
Camp staff and volunteers included: Monroe and fellow GV BOCES instructor Kelly Mileham; high school student camp counselors Fernando Cacho (Le Roy) and Anna McLaughlin – Student Camp Counselor (Byron-Bergen); Genesee County Deputy Highway Superintendent of Facilities, Parks, Recreation, & Forestry Paul Osborn; Genesee County BEA Director Karyn Winters; Genesee County BEA Program Coordinator Anita Strollo; camp Nurse Director Rhonda Rittenhouse-Norton; Genesee County Park & Forest Conservation Education Program Coordinator Shannon Lyaski; Genesee County Parks ACORN volunteer Jim Schmitt; Genesee County Parks ACORN Volunteer George Squires; parks interns Calista Light and Kylie Tatarka.